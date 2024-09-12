Registration is now open for the 2024 Michigan Inland Lakes Convention

Spark new ideas and learn the latest in lake stewardship at the Michigan Inland Lakes Convention this fall.

This year’s convention will be held Oct. 2 to 4, in Grand Rapids. Lakefront property owners, lake scientists, industry professionals, policy makers, conservationists and anyone with a passion for Michigan's inland lakes are encouraged to attend.

The theme of the 2024 convention is “Working Together for Healthy Lakes,” and it will include 45 presentations and workshops that will engage, educate, and empower those who live and work on inland lakes. Join sessions on community stewardship, wake boats, riparian laws, watershed conservation, fisheries and more. Some of this year’s workshop topics include:

Ecology and ID of freshwater algae in Michigan.

Hands-on aquatic invasive plant training.

Amphibians and reptiles in inland lakes.

Registration for the whole convention is $250. Visit the convention website to view the complete agenda, register to attend and reserve a hotel room. The deadline to register is Sept. 24, so sign up today to save your spot!

Questions? Contact Joe Nohner (DNR) at 517-599-6825 or Christina Baugher (DNR) at 517-582-3245.