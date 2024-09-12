PHILIPPINES, September 12 - Press Release

September 12, 2024 Sen. Robin Bill Facilitates Appointment of Judges for Shari'ah Courts To ensure Shari'ah courts will get the needed Shari'ah judges, Sen. Robinhood "Robin" C. Padilla has filed a bill facilitating the qualifications for such posts. Padilla on Wednesday filed Senate Bill 2820, which amends Art. X, Sec. 8 of RA 11054 or the organic law for the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM). In his bill, Padilla noted RA 11054 requires membership to the Philippine Bar as among the requirements for Shari'ah judges for Shari'ah circuit courts. "As pointed out by the National Commission on Muslim Filipinos, these stringent requirements are one of the reasons why it has become challenging to fill up positions in the Shari'ah circuit courts," he said. He added the NCMF likewise pointed out that "since most of the issues discussed under the circuit courts are communal in nature, the judges' knowledge on the Shari'ah practices must be prioritized over legal expertise." Padilla likewise noted Art. 140 of Presidential Decree 1073 - the Code of Muslim Personal Laws of the Philippines enacted by then President Ferdinand Marcos in 1977 - does not have such a requirement. Instead, the judges must have completed the needed Shari'ah and Islamic jurisprudence (fiqh) courses administered by the Supreme Court. Under the bill, Art. X, Sec. 8 of RA 11054 removes the requirement of being a regular member of the Philippine Bar, and adds that the judge to be appointed must be practicing Shari'ah law for at least five years. Bill ni Sen. Robin, Tugon sa Kakulangan ng Huwes sa Shari'ah Courts Upang matugunan ang kakulangan ng mga huwes sa Shari'ah courts, naghain ng panukalang batas si Sen. Robinhood "Robin" C. Padilla para ayusin ang kwalipikasyon para sa naturang pwesto. Sa Senate Bill 2820 na ihinain nitong Miyerkules, layon ni Padilla na amyendahan ang Art. X, Sec. 8 ng RA 11054 o ang organic law ng Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM). Ani Padilla, kinakailangan sa RA 11054 ang pagiging myembro ng Philippine Bar para maging Shari'ah judge sa Shari'ah circuit court. "As pointed out by the National Commission on Muslim Filipinos, these stringent requirements are one of the reasons why it has become challenging to fill up positions in the Shari'ah circuit courts," aniya. Dagdag niya, ipinunto ng NCMF na "since most of the issues discussed under the circuit courts are communal in nature, the judges' knowledge on the Shari'ah practices must be prioritized over legal expertise." Giit din ni Padilla, walang ganitong requirement sa Art. 140 ng Presidential Decree 1073 - ang Code of Muslim Personal Laws of the Philippines ni dating Pangulong Ferdinand Marcos noong 1977. Sa halip, dapat nakumpleto ng mga huwes ang Shari'ah at Islamic jurisprudence (fiqh) courses ng Korte Suprema. Sa panukala ni Padilla, aalisin sa Art. X, Sec. 8 ng RA 11054 ang requirement na pagiging regular member ng Philippine Bar, at dadagdagan na ang iluluklok na huwes ay nasa pratice ng Shari'ah law ng hindi bababa sa limang taon.

