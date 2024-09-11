New funding supports youth gang intervention program in Campbell River

CANADA, September 11 - Programs to keep children and youth away from gangs and organized crime in Campbell River are being bolstered as part of the Province’s actions to keep people and communities safe.

“Gang and organized crime impact all of us, and we are continuing to co-ordinate our efforts with local, provincial and federal partners to ensure we are taking the right steps to keep people and communities safe,” said Mike Farnworth, Minister of Public Safety and Solicitor General. “I am very pleased that we are supporting the excellent work of Campbell River, and I look forward to working with the city on important initiatives that enhance our response to gang conflict in our province.”

Through the provincial Guns and Gangs Violence Action Fund, the City of Campbell River has been provided $89,650 in new funding to support its Crime Prevention Youth Engagement Program (CPYEP). The program provides education and intervention services to support at-risk and vulnerable youth to help them stay away from gangs and organized-crime activity. The funding is made available under the federal government’s Initiative to Take Action Against Gun and Gang Violence and will go toward the development of CPYEP.

“Supporting our youth and keeping them safe from gang violence and organized crime is a priority for our community,” said Michele Babchuk, MLA for North Island. “This funding for the Crime Prevention Youth Engagement Program will provide resources to help at-risk youth in Campbell River make positive choices and stay on the right path, creating a safe environment where young people can thrive and build brighter futures.”

The City of Campbell River recently partnered with the Canadian Centre for Safer Communities and launched a survey to assist with the development of its Community Safety and Well-Being (CSWB) Plan, which is set to be completed in late 2024. The information collected will be used to build the city’s CPYEP and will continue to enhance public safety in Campbell River in the years to come.

“The support from the Province via the Guns and Gangs Violence Action funding will enhance the City of Campbell River’s existing Crime Prevention Youth Engagement Program,” said Kermit Dahl, mayor of Campbell River. “By connecting youth with engagement programs and encouraging early intervention for at-risk individuals through this program, this council continues to prioritize a healthy and safe community and helps make Campbell River safer today and for future generations.”

Significant investments continue for enhanced and specialized enforcement activities related to guns, gangs and illicit-drug trafficking in British Columbia. Every year, $100 million is invested to bolster provincial firearm forensic capabilities, strengthen gang enforcement and suppression initiatives, and support community-based prevention and intervention programs.

Under the federal government’s Initiative to Take Action Against Gun and Gang Violence, the B.C. government has received $10.9 million from Public Safety Canada for the fiscal year 2024-25.

