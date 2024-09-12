Earlier today, Governor Hochul delivered remarks at the Staten Island 9/11 Memorial Ceremony.

VIDEO of the event is available on YouTube here and in TV quality (h.264, mp4) format here.

AUDIO of the Governor's remarks is available here.

PHOTOS of the event will be available on the Governor's Flickr page.

A rush transcript of the Governor's remarks is available below:

Thank you, Borough President Fossella, and I want to thank you for the heartfelt message that you delivered just now. I also want to thank our great Attorney General, Tish James, who's a great partner in government helping us ensure that we keep the people of the State of New York safe — our number-one priority. And to all the other elected officials who've joined us — the bishop, reminding us of the presence of God in our daily lives. And Rebecca, for reminding us of the beauty of your voice and the patriotism enshrined in that beautiful song.

I also don't follow prepared remarks very well, so you're going to hear it right from me. As I took the ferry over just a short time ago, I looked behind me and saw that gleaming silver tower behind the Freedom Tower, replacing the Twin Towers that stood there just 23 years ago. And I looked off to the side and I saw the Lady in the Harbor, the Statue of Liberty, that welcomed millions of people to a new life here, including my own grandparents. When I looked straight ahead, I saw Staten Island. I understood the influences that make this borough so exceptional. Because that's what you look out on everyday.

Because one has to wonder why a smaller borough is so willing — its residents so willing — in higher proportions than others to pursue a life of commitment in public service. Our firefighters, our police officers, our Port Authority staff and personnel, first responders who at a higher level than other areas answer the call to serve others and are always willing to lay down their lives to save a stranger.

That's what I think of when I think of Staten Island, a place that is steeped in patriotism, steeped in love of country. A place where people understand what service is all about, but also what love is all about. Because it is love that gets you up in the morning on a day like today, when everybody's talking about– the images are all over television. It opened up the wounds that you're hoping someday we'll finally heal. And those who have less resilience in their hearts may just want to stay in bed on a day like today, but no, not you, you show up, you come here every single year in rain and shine because of love.

Love of the person you lost. And if you're a spouse who still mourns the loss of that person that you fell in love with years and years ago, something attracted you to a person who is so selfless, that they're willing to put on a uniform, or that might've been your parent who left part of them in you and even the grandchildren who have that love of country, love of service and their DNA – I come here in awe of you.

The families by showing up here, demonstrate what is so unique about this place. And I ask you not to take it for granted, but don't keep it to yourselves. Share it with others. Be a living reminder of what sacrifice is all about, what love is all about. And that fortitude, that resiliency that resides in you that brought you here tonight. I wish I could take away the pain.

They say that grief is what you get from what love. If you didn't love so deeply, you wouldn't be grieving 23 years later. And if I had the power as Governor of the State of New York, the greatest state in the nation, to wipe that away, nothing would give me greater joy. But I don't have that power. But I stand here every year, year after year, loving this place, loving this state, loving this country, and sending love to all of you, and asking God to continue keeping you in good health. His arms help you heal.

And remind everyone, you come after New York City, you dare try to knock us down, we will come back stronger, more resilient, and we will fight you. And that's the message to anyone who looks to do us harm. Don't even bother. Because we are New Yorkers. We are tough, we are strong, and look at what we've done here.

Look at that city. Look at the rebuilding. Look at the lives of people who still stand up when I say “I want to serve.” Whether it's overseas with a uniform or joining the ranks. Those of you who are here with us today, this is what makes us so unique and special.

And I thank all of you for being here. Thank you for the invitation. I will continue to come and come and come, because I look at you and I leave here with strength. Strength from watching all of you. You are inspiring to me. Thank you.