Governor Newsom proclaims state of emergency in response to Bridge and Airport fires, visits Line Fire Incident Command Post

HIGHLAND – As the state continues to mobilize personnel and resources in the ongoing response to Southern California wildfires, Governor Gavin Newsom today traveled to Southern California and proclaimed a state of emergency in Los Angeles and San Bernardino counties in response to the Bridge Fire and in Orange and Riverside counties in response to the Airport Fire.

The Governor traveled to Highland, where he was briefed at the Line Fire Incident Command Post and visited neighborhoods on the edge of the Line Fire. The Governor was also briefed by CAL FIRE and emergency response officials on the ongoing response to the Bridge and Airport fires in Southern California.

California has secured federal assistance to support the response to the fast-moving Bridge, Airport and Line fires, which ignited in the last week, burning predominantly on federal lands.

Governor Newsom in Highland today at Line Fire Incident Command Post

The state has mobilized a massive air and ground response to contain the wildfires and protect communities, including nearly 6,000 boots on the ground; hundreds of engines, dozers and water tankers; and 51 helicopters and 9 fixed-wing aircraft.