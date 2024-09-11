S. 4107, Think Differently Transportation Act

S. 4107 would require Amtrak to include the following information in its annual report to the Congress:

An action plan to bring its rail cars and the stations that it serves into compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990, and

A status report on which stations served by Amtrak are compliant with that law.

Because Amtrak is considered a nonfederal entity, CBO estimates that enacting the bill would have no effect on the federal budget.

The bill would expand an existing private-sector mandate as defined in the Unfunded Mandates Reform Act (UMRA) by requiring Amtrak to include additional information in its annual reports to the Congress. This would incrementally increase the cost of preparing those reports. CBO estimates the annual cost incurred by Amtrak from that requirement would be well below the threshold for private-sector mandates established in UMRA ($200 million in 2024, adjusted annually for inflation).