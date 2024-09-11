FEMA Urges People Along the Gulf Coast to Remain Safe, Biden-Harris Administration Makes Emergency Federal Assistance Available to Louisiana

WASHINGTON -- As Hurricane Francine makes landfall on the Gulf Coast, the Biden-Harris Administration approved an emergency declaration for Louisiana enabling FEMA to provide federal resources to the state for emergency protective measures and aid initial response and recovery efforts. FEMA urges people to take this storm seriously as conditions are rapidly deteriorating and potentially dangerous storm surge, heavy rain and flooding are expected. Widespread power outages are likely and tornadoes are also a possible risk across the region.

FEMA, the federal family and partner organizations are actively coordinating response efforts across the affected regions. Urban Search and Rescue teams are prepared to respond when needed and FEMA has pre-positioned water, meals, generators and other commodities in regional distribution centers.

As the storm progresses, it is crucial for people to stay informed by monitoring weather updates from trusted sources and follow guidance from local officials. People are encouraged to text, rather than call, when communicating with loved ones to keep phone lines open for emergency responders. In case of an emergency, people should call 911 immediately. People are asked to stay off the roadways whenever possible to allow emergency personnel to respond.

As power outages may occur, use only flashlights or battery-powered lanterns for emergency lighting. If using a backup generator, remember to always use them outdoors and keep it at least 20 feet from doors and windows. Additionally, make sure to keep the generator dry and protected from rain or flooding.

Follow These Tips to Stay Safe During the Storm

Stay informed. People in these areas should continue to follow the instructions of state and local officials by monitoring local radio or television stations for updated emergency information.

Have a plan. Make sure you consider your family’s unique needs, including anyone who needs medicine or medical equipment. Know how you’ll contact one another and reconnect if you aren’t together. Visit Ready.gov or Listo.gov (Spanish language) for more information on how to stay safe before, during and after severe weather.

Know how to stay safe during high winds, storm surge and flooding. Determine how best to protect yourself from high winds and flooding. Evacuate immediately if you are told to do so. If you cannot evacuate, take refuge in a designated storm shelter or an interior room for high winds. Go to the highest level of the building if you are trapped by flooding. Do not climb into a closed attic. You may become trapped by rising flood water.

Be in the know about your evacuation route. Be prepared to evacuate quickly, if told to do so. Know your evacuation route and make sure everyone in your household knows what to do in case you need to evacuate.

Turn Around. Don’t Drown™. Driving through a flooded area can be extremely hazardous. Almost half of all flash flood deaths happen in vehicles. When in your car, look out for flooding in low lying areas at bridges and at highway dips. As little as 6 inches of water may cause you to lose control of your vehicle or fall if you are walking through it. Two feet of rushing water can carry away most vehicles including sport utility vehicles (SUVs) and pick-ups.

Stay out of floodwater. Walking, swimming or driving through flood waters is extremely dangerous. Standing water may be electrically charged from underground or downed power lines or contain hazards such as wild or stray animals, human and livestock waste and chemicals that can lead to illness.