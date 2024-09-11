President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. Approves Disaster Declaration for Pennsylvania

WASHINGTON -- FEMA announced today that federal disaster assistance is available to the commonwealth of Pennsylvania to supplement recovery efforts in the areas affected by Tropical Storm Debby from Aug. 9-10, 2024.

The President’s action makes federal funding available to affected individuals in Lycoming, Potter, Tioga and Union counties.

Assistance can include grants for temporary housing and home repairs, low-cost loans to cover uninsured property losses and other programs to help individuals and business owners recover from the effects of the disaster.

Mark K. O’Hanlon has been named Federal Coordinating Officer for federal recovery operations in the affected areas. Additional designations may be made at a later date if requested by the commonwealth and warranted by the results of further damage assessments.

Individuals and business owners who sustained losses in the designated areas can begin applying for assistance by registering online at www.DisasterAssistance.gov, by calling 800-621-FEMA (3362) or by using the FEMA App. If you use a relay service, such as video relay service (VRS), captioned telephone service or others, give FEMA the number for that service.