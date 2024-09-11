Governor Katie Hobbs Launches Talent Ready AZ Initiative, Announces Workforce Cabinet

Phoenix, AZ – Today, Governor Katie Hobbs launched the Talent Ready AZ Initiative to effectively coordinate her cabinet’s resources and leadership behind connecting Arizonans to the education and training they need to secure good-paying jobs and fill growing industry needs. Building a ready workforce stands as one of the biggest economic demands and opportunities for Arizona as our state continues to grow and attract high-tech, advanced, sustainable industries. “I’m laser-focused on attracting and growing business and creating good-paying jobs for Arizonans,” said Governor Katie Hobbs. “Talent Ready AZ will show businesses Arizona has the best workforce in the country and give Arizonans the skills they need to thrive in industries like advanced manufacturing, cyber security, health care, and clean energy. “This critical work wouldn’t be possible without collaboration across state agencies, private industry, and our world class higher education system of universities, community colleges, and CTEDs. Our workforce can’t be prepared without the great education and training pathways offered in Arizona. There wouldn’t be good-paying jobs to fill without job creators recognizing Arizona as the best place in the world to do business. And my administration stands ready to facilitate this important work in collaboration with these partners.” As part of this announcement, the Governor signed an executive order announcing the initiative and creating the Governor’s Workforce Cabinet. The Workforce Cabinet includes members of the following agencies and offices, with leadership from the Office of Economic Opportunity, and Department of Economic Security, and Arizona Commerce Authority to ensure industry and program alignment: Arizona Office of Economic Opportunity

Arizona Commerce Authority

Arizona Department of Economic Security

Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System

Arizona Department of Health Services

Arizona Department of Homeland Security

Industrial Commission of Arizona

Arizona Registrar of Contractors

Arizona Department of Transportation

Arizona State Broadband Office, under the Arizona Commerce Authority

Governor’s Office of Resiliency

Arizona Department of Corrections, Rehabilitation & Reentry

Arizona Department of Veterans’ Services

Arizona Office of Tourism

Governor’s Office on Tribal Relations

Governor’s Office of Youth, Faith and Family

Arizona Commission of African-American Affairs

Arizona Commission of African-American Affairs

Governor's Office of Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Accessibility The Governor also directed her Workforce Cabinet to adopt industry- and population-specific working groups, based on workforce and economic data from OEO and key priorities from the state's Workforce Arizona Council. These working groups will include corresponding staff, business, industry, CTED, higher education, philanthropy, and community partners: Advanced Manufacturing

Construction Trades – Registrar of Contractors, supported by Department of Transportation

Clean Energy Jobs – Office of Resiliency

Broadband, Telecommunications, and Information Technology – State Broadband Office

Early Childhood Education & Child Care – Department of Economic Security

Aerospace and Defense – Commerce Authority

Healthcare – Department of Health Services, supported by Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System

Cybersecurity – Department of Homeland Security Population-specific working groups will also be created to ensure the state is effectively connecting these populations to quality education, training and job opportunities. Similar staff and partners will be engaged in these groups as well: Tribal Communities

Formerly Incarcerated Arizonans – Department of Corrections, Rehabilitation and Reentry

Veterans – Department of Veterans’ Services

Arizonans Living with Disabilities – Governor’s Office of Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Accessibility

Women in the Workforce – Arizona Commerce Authority, Department of Economic Security, and Office of Economic Opportunity Additionally, in her Executive Order, Governor Hobbs required that at least 1 percent of federal grants to the state go towards workforce development as allowable – to meet the need of specific projects but also using these opportunities to invest directly in Arizonans and build the workforce of the future. These programs include key initiatives such as broadband, transportation infrastructure, and clean energy projects, immediately designating more than $25M in total towards Arizona workers – to meet our current building boom and create sustained economic opportunity for Arizonans. “Communicating the very specific training needs our businesses face – with education partners ready to move at the speed of business – leads to good-paying, quality jobs in growing industries,” said Mark Gaspers, Chairman of the Workforce Arizona Council. “A Workforce Cabinet dedicated to enabling these sector partnerships will position Arizona to outpace job growth in other states. Governor Hobbs – thank you for your commitment to workforce development – to Arizona businesses – and to all Arizona job seekers.” The Executive Order also includes reporting requirements for state agencies on workforce. This will create a first-of-its-kind full inventory of Arizona’s workforce programs and data, including licensure, for better tracking, measurement, and strategizing around Arizona’s industry needs and the Governor’s corresponding workforce goals. The Workforce Cabinet shall submit annual reports to the Governor on its progress in meeting focus sectors and improving outcomes for Arizona workers and families. The Talent Ready AZ Initiative and Governor’s Workforce Cabinet will be supported by the Governor’s Office of Strategic Initiatives, which focuses on the intersection of education and workforce activities. More on each of these efforts can be found at https://osi.az.gov/.

