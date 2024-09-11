Submit Release
News Release-Kalaupapa Informational Briefing

DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH

KA ʻOIHANA OLAKINO

JOSH GREEN, M.D.
GOVERNOR

KE KIA‘ĀINA

KENNETH S. FINK, MD, MGA, MPH
DIRECTOR

KA LUNA HO‘OKELE

 

DOH, DHHL, DLNR, DOT and the National Park Service Announce Kalaupapa Informational Briefing on October 5

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

September 11, 2024

HONOLULU — The Hawaiʻi State Department of Health (DOH), in partnership with the Department of Hawaiian Home Lands (DHHL), Department of Land and Natural Resources (DLNR), Department of Transportation (DOT)and the National Park Service (NPS), is hosting a Kalaupapa Informational Briefing on October 5, 2024 at 10 a.m. at Kaunakakai Elementary School on Molokaʻi. Members of the public with an interest in Kalaupapa are encouraged to attend.

The agencies recognize that there are questions about the complex history and jurisdiction of Kalaupapa and what management tasks are overseen by each agency. At this meeting, representatives from DOH, DHHL, DLNR, DOT and NPS will share their current roles and responsibilities in Kalaupapa and Kalawao County and how they are working together to support the patients and steward this special place.

The briefing will be in-person without a virtual option; however, it will be recorded. The recording will be posted on DOH’s website: https://health.hawaii.gov/kalaupapaupdates/

For more information, including a meeting agenda please see: https://health.hawaii.gov/kalaupapaupdates/files/2024/09/Kalaupapa-Informational-Briefing-Flyer.pdf

# # #

 

Media Contact:

Claudette Springer

Information Specialist

Hawaiʻi State Department of Health

808-586-4445

[email protected]

