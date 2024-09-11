DEPARTMENT OF TAXATION

Ka ‘Oihana ‘Auhau

JOSH GREEN, M.D.

GOVERNOR

KE KIAʻĀINA

GARY S. SUGANUMA

DIRECTOR

KA LUNA HO‘OKELE

News Release 2024-08

Hawaiʻi Department of Taxation Enhances Security and User Experience with Upgraded Tax System

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

September 11, 2024

HONOLULU – The Hawaiʻi Department of Taxation (DOTAX) recently released its newly upgraded tax system that enhances performance, security and user experience. This major upgrade includes:

Modernized Codebase : The code used to program the system was reconstructed with a newer programming language, which ensures increased stability, easier maintenance and long-term support.

: The code used to program the system was reconstructed with a newer programming language, which ensures increased stability, easier maintenance and long-term support. Advanced Security Features : With a focus on safeguarding sensitive data, the upgrades incorporate modern security measures, including advanced encryption and identity verification. These enhancements ensure that taxpayers’ personal and financial information remain protected.

: With a focus on safeguarding sensitive data, the upgrades incorporate modern security measures, including advanced encryption and identity verification. These enhancements ensure that taxpayers’ personal and financial information remain protected. Enhanced Efficiency : New workflow enhancements and a redesigned, easy-to-use interface will enable DOTAX to serve customers more quickly and efficiently.

: New workflow enhancements and a redesigned, easy-to-use interface will enable DOTAX to serve customers more quickly and efficiently. Modern Infrastructure: A more dynamic infrastructure will allow DOTAX to adapt to evolving technology demands and drive future innovations, ensuring continued responsiveness and modernization of services for taxpayers.

DOTAX is committed to leveraging technology to provide efficient, user-oriented services. The year-long upgrade represents a significant step toward keeping DOTAX at the forefront of tax administration.

About the Department of Taxation Modernized Tax System

The modernized tax system is the cornerstone for all DOTAX tax administration services. Since the completion of this system’s implementation in 2019, DOTAX has made significant strides in expanding and improving its internal and online services.

System Highlights:

Processed more than 2.7 million electronic returns in FY 2024, representing 89% of all returns.

Processed more than 2.3 million electronic payments in FY 2024, representing 81% of all payments.

Enables payment for all tax types via Hawaiʻi Tax Online.

Offers online filing for most tax types at no charge through Hawaiʻi Tax Online.

Allows taxpayers to view and manage their business tax accounts through Hawaiʻi Tax Online.

Allows tax practitioners to view and manage client accounts through Hawaiʻi Tax Online.

Provides essential services including “Where’s My Refund,” Tax License Search, Business Registration, Tax Clearance, and Payment Plan.

Taxpayers are encouraged to visit Hawaiʻi Tax Online at https://hitax.hawaii.gov to explore and make use of its available comprehensive services.

Contact:

Gary H. Yamashiroya

Hawaiʻi Department of Taxation

808-587-1540

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://tax.hawaii.gov