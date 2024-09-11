Stewart County, GA (September 11, 2024) - At the request of the Lumpkin Police Department, GBI agents are investigating the death of Tevin Wright, age 31, of Lumpkin, GA.

The Lumpkin Police Department was dispatched to the scene of a car accident on Cotton Street in Lumpkin, Stewart County, GA. While on the scene, officers discovered Wright dead in the driver’s seat of the car with gunshot wounds.

This investigation is active and ongoing. If anyone has any information regarding this case, please contact the GBI Regional Investigative Office in Americus at 229-931-2439 or the Lumpkin Police Department at 229-838- 6101. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

Once the investigation is complete, the case file will be given to the Southwestern District Attorney’s Office for prosecution.