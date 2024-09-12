Regina Slowey Joins Barron & Newburger, P.C. as New President and C.E.O.

Barron & Newburger - announcing new CEO

TX, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Regina M. Slowey has joined Barron & Newburger, P.C., expanding the firm’s footprint into Michigan. She has taken on the position of President and CEO of the firm. With Ms. Slowey’s strong background in managing legal teams and a commitment to innovative leadership, will oversee the firm’s thirteen offices, bringing a fresh perspective to guide the firm’s future.Previously serving as Managing Attorney for Orlans PC, Ms. Slowey successfully led attorneys across ten jurisdictions. ”We are incredibly happy to have Regina bring new ideas and direction to our firm” said Arthur Sanders, one of the BNPC’s shareholders and directors.Ms. Slowey’s office in Michigan brings the firm's total reach to eleven states, including two offices in Texas and two in California. With expertise in foreclosure, title law, and regulatory compliance, Ms. Slowey is poised to bring new energy to the firm's strategic direction. Shareholder Brit Suttell said: “Regina is a smart and capable attorney, and I am very excited to work under her leadership.”Ms. Slowey expressed her excitement about the opportunity: "I am honored to join Barron & Newburger at such an important time in its growth. The firm has a rich history of excellence, and I look forward to building on that foundation with fresh ideas and collaborative leadership. I am excited to work with the talented team here to expand our reach and continue delivering exceptional service to our clients."Ms. Slowey will succeed Tom Good, who has skillfully managed Barron & Newburger since 2014. Manny Newburger, one of the firm’s founders, expressed gratitude for Tom’s leadership: “Tom has done an extraordinary job of managing our firm for the last decade. I am incredibly grateful for all that he has done, and sad that he decided to step down from management. His decision to do so now, in anticipation of his retirement next year, enabled us to find an amazing successor to build on his legacy. It is an exciting time for our firm.”Barron & Newburger is a national law firm headquartered in Austin, Texas. Its attorneys practice primarily in the areas of consumer financial services law, complex litigation and appeals, regulatory defense, bankruptcy and insolvency, attorney risk management, and data privacy. For information call 866-476-9103 or visit www.bn-lawyers.com

