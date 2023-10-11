Submit Release
Barron & Newburger, P.C. Adds Significant Data Security, Compliance, and Litigation Talent; Opens New Office in Ohio

picture of attorney Mark Smith

Mark Smith joins Barron & Newburger

picture of attorney Audra Funk

Audra Funk joins Barron & Newburger

Barron & Newburger Expands with Important Data Security Experience; Opens Office in Eighth State

GOLDEN, CO, UNITED STATES, October 11, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Barron & Newburger is pleased to announce the addition of two experienced attorneys who bring significant experience in data security, litigation, and compliance consulting.

Mark Smith joins the firm’s Houston Texas office as a shareholder. After a twenty-year career in law enforcement with the Houston Police Department, Mark transitioned to the practice of law approximately fifteen years ago. He brings significant experience in representing businesses in complex commercial litigation and in advising clients in data security protections and data breach responses.

Audra Funk joins the firm as a senior attorney and opens the firm’s new Ohio office. She comes to Barron & Newburger with substantial experience as General Counsel and Chief Compliance Officer with a national collection agency. In that role, she guided her client in establishing appropriate policies, responding to regulatory concerns and in ensuring that sensitive consumer data is protected.

“Adding Mark and Audra brings significant experience Barron & Newburger’s clients, furthering our mission of providing practical legal advice in both business practices and litigation,” according to Manny Newburger, the co-founder and a shareholder in Barron & Newburger. “Mark gives us expertise in protecting businesses from the horrible consequences of data breaches. Audra expands our team of attorneys with operational experience who understand the compliance deeds and burdens of debt collection businesses.”

“Joining Barron & Newburger presents me with an opportunity to provide a broader set of businesses with my counsel and insights”, explained Mr. Smith.

“Barron & Newburger is committed to providing our clients with practical insights into appropriate business and security compliance, said Thomas Good, the Managing Shareholder of Barron & Newburger, “Complying with changing legal requirements and protecting consumer information is of paramount importance in today’s business environment”.

“Joining Barron & Newburger is a wonderful opportunity”, explained Ms. Funk, “ I am excited to advise clients relating to the compliance challenges which businesses are facing today.”

Mr. Smith is a Summa Cum Laude graduate of Midwestern State University. He received his J.D. from the University of Houston Law Center where he was a Magna Cum Laude graduate. He is admitted to practice in the State of Texas, the U.S. Southern District Court in Texas and the U.S. Court of Appeals, Fifth Circuit.

Ms. Funk is a graduate with a B.A. in Political Science from Virginia Commonwealth University and a J.D. with honors from the Capital University Law School. She is admitted in the state courts of Ohio and in the U. S. District Court, Southern District of Ohio.

About Barron & Newburger, P.C.

Barron & Newburger, P.C. is a national law firm based in Austin, Texas with offices across the United States. Our practices focus on financial services litigation and compliance; data security and privacy, representation of creditors, trustees, and debtors in commercial bankruptcies; the guidance of law firms in ethical and risk management issues and the representation of businesses and individuals in complex litigation and appeals.

Contact

For more information about this announcement or the firm of Barron and Newburger, P.C., please contact Thomas Good at 512-476-9103, Ext. 248 or at tgood@bn-lawyers.com. The firm’s website is www.bn-lawyers.com

Thomas G. Good
Barron & Newburger, P.C.
+1 720-600-8494
