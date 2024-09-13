The World’s Most Adventurous Beer Membership Opens for Enrollment for 2025

The Bruery's Reserve Society

The Bruery, an award winning and style-defying craft brewery in Orange County, CA is set to begin enrolling for the 2025 Reserve Society, its annual beer club.

PLACENTIA, CA, UNITED STATES, September 13, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Bruery , a renowned craft brewery based in Orange County, California, is excited to announce the opening of its Reserve Society enrollment to the general public on Friday, September 13th. The Reserve Society, cited by The Wall Street Journal as "the world's most adventurous beer membership," offers exclusive access to the best of The Bruery's craft beers and a variety of other benefits.Members of The Bruery's Reserve Society will receive 22 bottles of unique and limited edition beers throughout the year, hand-selected by the brewery's expert team. In addition, members will enjoy a year-long discount on all beers and merchandise, as well as up to 14 months of complimentary cellar storage for their beer collection. This is a great opportunity for beer enthusiasts to expand their palate and try new and exciting brews not typically found at local breweries.The Reserve Society also offers curated beer experiences, such as private tastings, behind-the-scenes tours, beer and cheese pairings as well as “Supper Clubs”, The Bruery’s high end beer pairing dinners. Recently The Bruery partnered with Top Chef Brooke Williamson at her restaurant, Playa Provisions, to offer just such a culinary experience for their beer club members. These events give members a unique look at what beer can be and also the chance to meet the talented team behind The Bruery's award-winning beers. These experiences are a unique and valuable addition to the membership, making it a must-have for any beer lover."We are thrilled to open our Reserve Society enrollment to the public once again," says Barry Holmes, CEO of The Bruery. "This membership is a celebration of our passion for crafting exceptional beers and sharing them with our loyal members. We can't wait to welcome new members and continue to push the boundaries of what beer can be."Enrollment for the Reserve Society opens on Friday, September 13th. For more information visit The Bruery's website.About The BrueryThe Bruery is an award-winning craft brewery in Placentia, California that was founded by Patrick Rue in 2008. The Bruery is known for its innovative and adventurous beers, which are inspired by a variety of sources, including the culinary world, natural ingredients, vineyards and even junk food. The Bruery has several membership groups called Societies, which offers members exclusive access to special creations on a monthly and quarterly basis. The Bruery also has a company-owned tasting room in Orange County, CA and Meridian, ID.

