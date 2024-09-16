Fasoo to Attend the Evanta Global CISO Summit

Fasoo - a leader in data-centric security

Fasoo will be moderating a boardroom session titled "Data Security and Privacy Challenges in this new AI Era" at this prestigious event

BETHESDA, MD, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fasoo, a leader in data-centric security, enterprise content management, and AI platforms, will be moderating a boardroom session, Data Security and Privacy Challenges in this new AI Era, at the Evanta Global CISO Summit, September 16-18, in San Diego, California.

The session will focus on data governance strategies and how CISOs can establish a secure, modern governance framework to protect high quality data throughout its lifecycle while reducing risks.

The challenges to protect sensitive data and meet increasingly stringent privacy laws and regulations is a daunting endeavor. The dramatic increase in the use of LLMs and Generative AI has only complicated matters more. Data discovery and classification are not enough, and organizations need an overall sense of data governance as they navigate this complex environment.

“CISOs are struggling to protect sensitive data as their businesses demand increasing uses of AI to drive corporate growth,” said Ron Arden, Executive Vice President, CTO and COO at Fasoo. “Protecting intellectual property and meeting privacy demands requires a comprehensive data governance approach to find, protect, track and control access to all critical data assets regardless of location.”

The Fasoo Data Security Platform is a key component of this strategy focusing on the protection of files and documents, rather than their locations. Sensitive data finds its way to third parties, unmanaged BYODs, and unsanctioned cloud services where it is accessed, used, and stored outside corporate control. This includes uploading sensitive information into internal LLMs and commercial AI engines to drive growth. With Fasoo sensitive data is always protected, visibility is never lost, and policies are persistent across storage locations and devices. This includes applying granular rights, so users have what they need to do their job, but no more.

Data Security Posture Management (DSPM) identifies potential risks and vulnerabilities, while implementing proper security controls, and maintaining visibility throughout the entire lifecycle of data. Companies can discover what sensitive documents they have, classify them with tags, and encrypt them so they are always protected. Fasoo tracks usage of all protected documents making it easy to establish data lineage as organizations try to comply with internal and external privacy and security controls.

Fasoo overcomes the complexities of data governance by providing a purpose-built, highly automated, centrally managed, data-centric platform. This helps CISOs manage their risk while allowing them to use AI and emerging technologies to drive growth.

