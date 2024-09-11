Seventy new Vancouver affordable rental homes prioritize women, children

CANADA, September 11 - People are settling into their new homes at a 70-unit affordable rental building in East Vancouver that gives priority to single women, and single mothers and their children.

“Global challenges outside our control like high interest rates are making it difficult for everyone to find an affordable place to call home,” said Ravi Kahlon, Minister of Housing. “That’s why our government is taking action by making historic public investments in housing, so people who need some extra help, like single mothers and their children, can continue to live in a beautiful world-class city like Vancouver with all the amenities they need right at their doorsteps.”

The Province, through BC Housing, partnered with the YWCA Metro Vancouver (YWCA) and the City of Vancouver to buy the new building at 388 Slocan St.

The six-storey building features commercial space at ground level and 70 homes – including studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom units – spread over the five storeys above. The homes are situated around an internal courtyard with a rooftop terrace and urban garden space for residents to enjoy. Residents began moving into their new homes in August.

BC Housing owns 34 of the units. The remaining 36 homes and ground-floor commercial space are owned by the YWCA. The YWCA will manage operations for all 70 homes.

Of those 70 homes, 14 units have rents geared to income and are prioritized for single women and single mothers and their children, meeting YWCA Housing’s mandate to provide housing to women and their families. The other 56 homes are available to the public at below-market rates.

This project is part of a $19-billion housing investment by the B.C. government. Since 2017, the Province has almost 80,000 homes delivered or underway, including more than 9,300 homes in Vancouver.

Quotes:

Niki Sharma, MLA, Vancouver-Hastings –

“We know the housing crisis was ignored for years and is hurting people now – especially those who might need a little extra help. We’re meeting the challenge by working with partners and investing in housing so people can have the peace of mind that comes with a secure and stable home.”

Ken Sim, mayor, Vancouver –

“We are thrilled to see 388 Slocan St. open its doors, bringing much-needed affordable housing to families and individuals in Vancouver. This is more than just a building – it's a new chapter for those who will call it home, and a strong signal of what we can accomplish when we work together. We're committed to building affordable, high-quality housing options that truly reflect the diverse needs of our community, and today, we're one step closer to that vision.”

Erin Seeley, CEO, YWCA Metro Vancouver –

“We thank BC Housing, the City of Vancouver and Chard Development for supporting this incredible new housing community. We are also grateful for our many generous donors, including our naming donor, Sandy So. We know 388 Slocan and Sandy So Vista will have a positive impact in our community, providing stable, affordable housing for those who need it most.”

Quick Facts:

The project is a partnership between the Province, the YWCA Metro Vancouver and the City of Vancouver: The Province contributed approximately $24 million for the purchase of the building through an Affordable Rental Housing (ARH) Grant. The YWCA contributed almost $8 million towards the purchase. The City of Vancouver contributed $4 million toward the project through its Community Housing Incentive Program (CHIP).



Learn More:

To learn more about government’s Homes for People action plan, visit: https://news.gov.bc.ca/releases/2023HOUS0019-000436

To learn about the steps the Province is taking to tackle the housing crisis and deliver affordable homes for British Columbians, visit: https://strongerbc.gov.bc.ca/housing/

A map showing the location of all announced provincially funded housing projects in B.C. is available online: https://www.bchousing.org/projects-partners/Building-BC/homes-for-BC