Medical Marketing Whiz Announces New Collaboration with Ultimate Contour to Elevate Wellness Clinics Across the U.S.

New collaboration offers clinics a powerful combination of innovative body contouring technology and expert marketing services to drive growth.

CANTON, MI, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Medical Marketing Whiz , a leader in strategic marketing for medical practices, is thrilled to announce a new collaboration with Ultimate Contour , an innovative body contouring device company. This partnership will provide a 3-month marketing launch program for marketing to new Ultimate Contour providers, empowering them with the tools and strategies to elevate their practices to new heights.In celebration of a record-breaking summer for body contouring and weight loss, Ultimate Contour is offering an exclusive fall special:"It was officially the hottest summer for body contouring & weight loss! Our clinics all over the country are hitting record-breaking numbers, and to celebrate, we are giving our new partners 3 free months of the best marketing in the country!"For just $40,000, new Ultimate Contour partners will receive:A brand-new Ultimate Contour device3 months of expert marketing services from Medical Marketing WhizFull support and training"This is Ultimate Contour’s best deal to date, designed to help aesthetics and weight loss clinics achieve rapid growth and success," said Bradyn Meadors, COO of Ultimate Contour. "We are honored to launch this new partnership with the best medical marketing agency in the wellness and aesthetics space, Medical Marketing Whiz."As part of this collaboration, Medical Marketing Whiz and Ultimate Contour will also be hosting a series of collaborative webinars focused on providing clinics with actionable ideas to enhance their practice through SEO, social media, email marketing, Google reviews, press releases, and events.“We’re excited to join forces with Ultimate Contour to offer this comprehensive marketing program,” said Lori Werner, President at Medical Marketing Whiz. “Our goal is to help clinics reach their full potential by providing the tools and strategies needed to attract and retain more patients for body contouring.”Clinics interested in taking advantage of this unique opportunity are encouraged to act quickly, as spaces are limited. Please contact Bradyn Meadors, COO of Ultimate Contour at 801-828-6837 or by email bradyn@ultimatecontour.comAbout Medical Marketing WhizMedical Marketing Whiz is a leading healthcare marketing agency specializing in women's health, aesthetics, and longevity medicine. With a proven track record of helping medical practices grow their patient base and enhance their online presence, Medical Marketing Whiz offers a comprehensive suite of services, including SEO, social media marketing, email marketing, website development, Google Business optimization, and event promotion. Our mission is to empower healthcare providers to connect with patients in meaningful and impactful ways, driving growth and enhancing patient outcomes.For more information, visit www.medicalmarketingwhiz.com About Ultimate ContourUltimate Contour is an innovative body contouring device company dedicated to helping aesthetic and weight loss clinics provide the most effective, non-invasive fat reduction treatments available. Designed with cutting-edge technology, the Ultimate Contour device delivers measurable results with no downtime, helping clinics achieve record-breaking numbers in patient satisfaction and revenue. Committed to advancing the field of body contouring, Ultimate Contour offers unparalleled support, training, and marketing assistance to ensure every clinic's success.For more information, visit www.ultimatecontour.com

