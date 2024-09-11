Saskatchewan Expands Scope of Practice for Pharmacists

CANADA, September 11 - Released on September 11, 2024

Enhancing Access to Strep Throat and Ear Infection Testing and Treatment

The Government of Saskatchewan is expanding the ability of pharmacists to offer more care for patients with training that will allow pharmacists to test for strep throat and ear infections.

With this new training - the first of its kind in Canada - pharmacists will be able to perform rapid testing for strep throat where a lab sample is collected and tested on site, with results available in approximately 10 minutes. Ear infections require a physical assessment only. The pharmacist can then prescribe and dispense medication to treat if required.

“Pharmacists are important members of our health care team, and this expansion allows them to make greater use of their education and skill set to benefit Saskatchewan patients,” Health Minister Everett Hindley said. “This innovative approach provides patients with improved access to health care services by offering diagnosis and treatment in one visit.”

Pharmacists will be required to take training and meet competency requirements as established by the Saskatchewan College of Pharmacy Professionals and follow mandatory guidelines.

"We are pleased to support the expansion of pharmacists' scope of practice to include the assessment and treatment of strep throat and ear infections," Saskatchewan College of Pharmacy Professionals Registrar Jeana Wendel said. "These new professional services are enabled through our updated bylaws and will be for select pharmacists who choose to complete additional training and education which will equip them with the necessary skills to deliver these services safely and effectively to the people of Saskatchewan."

Ten pharmacies will be selected to take part in a pilot project to conduct rapid testing for strep throat and assessments for ear infections, while another 50 sites will be chosen to offer ear infection assessments only.

"As the voice of pharmacists across the province, we are excited to see the expanded scope of practice to include the assessment and treatment of strep throat and ear infections," Pharmacy Association of Saskatchewan (PAS) CEO Michael Fougere said. "Pharmacists stand ready to improve patient care by providing these enhanced services. PAS applauds the Minister and the Government of Saskatchewan for this exciting announcement."

Based on the results of the pilot, the program may be expanded to additional pharmacies in the future.

The scope expansion is guided by the Government of Saskatchewan's Health Human Resources Action Plan to recruit, train, incentivize and retain more health care workers in Saskatchewan.

Saskatchewan pharmacists were first granted the authority to prescribe for four minor ailments in 2012. Since then, the list has grown to 30 conditions. The full list of conditions is available at the Saskatchewan College of Pharmacy Professionals website.

There are approximately 1,250 practising pharmacists in more than 425 licensed community pharmacies in Saskatchewan. Since 2007, that is an increase of nearly 340, or 38 per cent, more pharmacists across Saskatchewan communities delivering care.

