Saskatchewan Canary Seed Exports Top $100 Million in 2023

September 12 - Released on September 11, 2024

Saskatchewan was the World's Leading Exporter of Canary Seed in 2023 Based on Dollar Value

Canary seed shipments from the province, which is home to over 90 per cent of Canadian canary seed production, were worth just over $100 million, with Mexico being the top destination among world markets.

"Saskatchewan plays a key role in establishing Canada as the world's largest producer and exporter of canary seed," Agriculture Minister David Marit said. "Global consumption for canary seed is relatively steady, and meeting that need as a reliable supplier of this and many other agricultural commodities is one of the reasons why our producers have always had such an important role in our economy."

“Saskatchewan remains a reliable producer of food, fuel, fertilizer and critical minerals the world needs," Trade and Export Development Minister Jeremy Harrison said. "After a record-breaking year of agri-food exports, it is more important than ever that we continue to reach new international markets. The Saskatchewan Mexico Trade and Investment Office has been a key component in strengthening exports to the region, resulting in economic benefits here at home.”

Canada is the source of more than half of the total annual world production and world trade of canary seed, mostly exported in bulk or bags. Aside from Mexico, other strong markets exist in Belgium, Brazil, Spain and the United States.

Saskatchewan surpassed its 2030 Growth Plan target of $20 billion in agri-food exports six years ahead of schedule with total shipments of $20.2 billion for 2023.

