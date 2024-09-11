September 2024 - WDVA Veteran Voices Newsletter

In this edition: September is Suicide Prevention Month This month, many of our agencies and organizations are reaffirming or making new commitments to combat Veteran suicide. And it’s no surprise why, statistics show that Veterans make up 7% of our state’s population, but 19% of all suicides in our state are Veterans or service members. This reality is why Suicide Prevention is at the top of our minds. Here at WDVA, we are fortunate to work with partners from the Governor’s Challenge to end Service Member, Veteran, and Family Suicide, including members of our legislature and the VA Staff Sergeant Fox Grant, which provides funding to accomplish this work. Together, we empower communities by offering things like “LEARN Saves Lives” suicide prevention training for any organization, employer, church, or any other group that wants it. We know community participation helps break down the stigma surrounding mental health and suicide. When people share their experiences, it creates a supportive environment and makes people more comfortable asking for help. I encourage you to invite our Suicide Prevention Peer Specialists in and let them help your community become an advocate in suicide prevention. Combined with our Staff Sergeant Fox Team, and the Nine Line and Permission to Start Dreaming Foundation Staff Sergeant Fox Teams, you have suicide prevention resources in your communities. This month we also invite you to raise awareness of Suicide Prevention by using our Suicide Prevention Program Toolkit. This toolkit includes social media posts, testimonials and graphics; organized by weekly themes. Remember, this is a collective effort. Whether you’re on the front lines, managing operations, providing resources, or offering administrative support, the work you do helps create an environment where Veterans feel safe, valued, and understood. Each interaction, decision, and task contribute to a larger network of support that can save lives. Finally, here’s your call to action! Request Learn training today, so you can learn more about suicide prevention, preventive factors, and how to become comfortable asking the question "Are you having thoughts of suicide?". Click to schedule your training today! Share your Veterans Day events! Is your organization holding a Veterans Day Event? Tell us how you’re celebrating with events and special activities, and we’ll include your event on our website! Send your flyers and event information to communications@dva.wa.gov. The next Veterans VAAC Town Hall and Women Veterans Forum is Oct 23 in Bellingham Governor’s Veterans Affairs Advisory Committee (VAAC) Town Hall - Whatcom County Date: October 23, 2024

Women Veterans Forum: 8:30-9:30 AM

Town Hall: 10:00 AM - 12:30 PM Whatcom County Veterans, your Governor’s Veterans Affairs Advisory Committee wants to hear from you! Join us and our community partners for updates on WDVA Services, the PACT Act, the County Veterans Program, Suicide Prevention Program, and more. Learn more: Governor's Veterans Affairs Advisory Committee (VAAC) | WDVA (wa.gov) Veterans Affairs Advisory Committee (VAAC) meeting held in Benton County We recently visited the Tri-Cities area for a VAAC town hall meeting in Benton/Franklin Counties. These meetings are invaluable for connecting with Veterans and their families. The exchange is mutual: we inform them about the wide range of resources and benefits available to them, from healthcare services to educational opportunities. In return, Veterans, Veteran Service Organizations and their families share their personal experiences and the issues that matter most to them, providing us with crucial insights. These community conversations are essential in shaping our efforts to better serve Veterans across Washington. By understanding their needs and concerns, we can tailor our programs and services to be more effective and responsive. We are committed to fostering these connections and continuing this important dialogue to ensure that Veterans receive the support and recognition they deserve. Check out the photos from the Sept. 4 VAAC Town Hall in Pasco and visit our website for meeting presentations and information. WDVA Receives a $400,000 grant from King County to Train Veteran Service Providers Since 2011, the WDVA Veteran Training Support Center (VTSC) has trained thousands of providers with a focus on enhancing their knowledge and ability to effectively serve and care for Veterans. “WDVA is thrilled to have been selected as a contractor for this important program,” said Abuoh Neufville, WDVA Assistant Director for Veteran Services Counseling and Wellness. “The VTSC provides important perspectives to service and care providers who interact with Veterans and their families each day. We are grateful to the King County Veterans, Seniors, and Human Services Levy for placing their trust in us to deliver these services.” The VTSC’s essential function and purpose is advancing the understanding of veterans and their families. Washington Veterans Home The weather may have been gloomy but thanks to a special event sponsored by the Bremerton Elks, sunny smiles were everywhere at the Washington Veterans Home! The Elks received a grant to have an ice cream truck experience for Residents and staff! What is that? A group of volunteers from the Bremerton Elks, purchased ice cream bars, ice cream sandwiches, creamsicles, fudgsicles and a variety of popsicles for everyone. The Volunteers and a couple of staff members took a cart of ice chests filled with the treats and delivered room to room, inviting all staff to have their choice of treat as well! This was the 2nd event sponsored by the Elks for residents and WVH Team Members - we appreciate your support! Washington Soldier's Home Water Games with Walmart Employees - Residents cooled off with the ”splish” and “splatt” of the water balloons they were hurling at pyramids of cups and wooden stands of “angry vegetables”. Target practice with water guns was a hit as residents shot water into the cups making them travel across the course of string. Thank you to the Walmart Employees for assisting the residents during this wet and exciting event! Walla Walla Veterans Home Last week we enjoyed a wonderful evening together with our WWVH Volunteers, thanking them for all they do for Veterans and Veteran families. Mike Hoonan was awarded Volunteer of the Year - for always showing up, going on countless outings with our residents, and for putting a smile on many faces as he visits with them. That said, each and every one of our volunteers deserves an award for their passion and dedication to serving those who served! From music, to dancing, visiting, crafting, dog visits, to spending time in one-on-one conversation with our Veterans and families, our amazing volunteers help us keep a busy schedule and positive quality of life for those we're honored to care for here at the Walla Walla Veterans Home. Thank you to all those who step up and make a Veteran’s day brighter. We salute you! Click HERE for more photos! Interested in becoming a volunteer? We would love to welcome you to the team! Contact Clay Lindsey at clayton.lindsey@dva.wa.gov or text/call 509-209-3491. Thank you!