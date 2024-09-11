Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,382 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 399,938 in the last 365 days.

Governor Cooper Announces First Awards for Electric Vehicle Charging Station Program

NORTH CAROLINA, September 11 - Today, Governor Roy Cooper took an important step to advance his Clean Transportation Plan by announcing the first round of conditional awards for developers to install and operate electric vehicle charging stations using North Carolina’s share of the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Program funds.

The N.C. Department of Transportation awarded contracts totaling $5.92 million to six businesses that will install and operate EV charging stations in nine locations along interstates and major highways. These nine locations represent the first of about 50 locations needed to fully build-out the state’s alternative fuel corridors as required by the NEVI program.

“This is an exciting start, but there’s so much more to come for clean transportation,” said Governor Cooper. “By expanding the EV charging network, all North Carolinians will be able to choose transportation options that are more efficient, more affordable and better for our environment.”

The N.C. Department of Transportation has $109 million in NEVI program funds to build out a network of electric vehicle chargers statewide over the next seven years.

Awards are conditional because the awarded businesses have to meet certain requirements outlined in the National Environmental Policy Act, the requests for proposal and the contract.

“We’re working to maximize the use of the available funds to build out an efficient network of chargers,” said Joey Hopkins, NCDOT secretary. “Eventually, we’ll have publicly-funded EV chargers that fill in coverage gaps along our major corridors in the state and in our communities. We want a network that is reliable and easily accessible for people in rural and urban areas.”

The businesses selected this week will build the first nine clusters of EV chargers to fill in the largest coverage gaps on thoroughfares including Interstate 40, I-77 and I-485, and U.S. 17, U.S. 74, U.S. 70 and U.S. 64.

Details on the awards are as follows:

Cluster

Applicant Name

Award

Site Host

City

17-5 (U.S. 17)

 eCAMION USA, Inc (DBA Jule)

$644,913

 Firehouse Subs

Elizabeth City

40-3 (I-40)

 Love's Travel Stops & Country Stores, Inc

$600,000

 Love's Travel Stop #308

Marion

40-8 (I-40)

 Pilot Travel Centers LLC

$333,414

 Pilot Travel Center #6996

Warsaw

74-4 (I-77)

 Pilot Travel Centers LLC

$453,630

 Pilot Travel Center #6978

Candor

77-1 (I-77)

 EvGateway

$578,900

 Breakfastime

Jonesville

M-1 (I-77/I-485)

 Schneider Electric Buildings Americas, Inc

$1,090,841

 Northlake Mall

Charlotte

M-3 (U.S. 17/U.S. 74)

 Francis Energy Charging, LLC

$991,421

 Clairmont Shopping Center (Piggly Wiggly)

Leland

M-4 (U.S. 70 /U.S. 17)

 EvGateway

$586,460

 Neighborhood Strip Shopping Centers (Publix)

New Bern

M-5 (U.S. 64/U.S. 17)

 eCAMION USA, Inc (DBA Jule)

$644,913

 Roses Plaza

Williamston

To view the location of each cluster, click on the corresponding links here: 17-540-340-874-477-1M-1M-3M-4, and M-5.

The next steps for the nine locations include conducting environmental reviews and finalizing site designs and contracts. Station installations are expected to be complete within the next year.

This fall, NCDOT plans to continue Phase 1 by issuing more requests for proposal covering about 40 stations along the alternative fuel corridors, or AFCs, to achieve full build-out of the AFCs. Stations in Phase 1 will be DC Fast Chargers with four combined ports capable of charging EVs in about 20 minutes.

NEVI requires EV charging stations in the first phase to be installed every 50 miles along the federally approved alternative fuel corridors, and that they be within a mile of the corridor.

NEVI funds will reimburse businesses for project costs, including procurement, installation and operation of the EV charging stations.

Phase 2 will start after the first phase is complete. The second phase will involve installation of charging stations in communities. Phase 2 will involve a combination of DC Fast Chargers and Level 2 Chargers that can charge a vehicle in four-to-eight hours.

To learn more, please visit NCDOT’s webpage devoted to the NEVI Program. 

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Governor Cooper Announces First Awards for Electric Vehicle Charging Station Program

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more