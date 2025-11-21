Governor, First Lady Stein Host Friendsgiving at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base

NORTH CAROLINA, November 21 - Today Governor Josh Stein and First Lady Anna Stein hosted a Friendsgiving for servicemembers stationed at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base in Goldsboro. The Governor and First Lady served meals at the base before sitting down with the airmen for lunch. Seymour Johnson is home to the 4th Fighter Wing, one of the most distinguished fighter units in the world.

"Our servicemembers show up for us every single day, and we owe them a debt of gratitude,” said Governor Josh Stein. “It was great to meet Colonel Lohse and some airmen from around the country and have the chance to tour Seymour Johnson. Today reminded me how grateful I am for the courage and bravery of the state’s more than 135,0000 active servicemembers, and Anna and I enjoyed our Friendsgiving with the airmen on base. I remain committed to working toward North Carolina being the most military and veteran-friendly state in the country.”

“Thanksgiving is all about family,” said First Lady Anna Stein. “When our troops are stationed at a new base or are sent out for deployment, it is not just them who are affected but also their families. I am grateful that we got a chance to visit with these brave men and women and share our gratitude for all they do for North Carolina and our country.”

“The Governor’s visit demonstrates a clear commitment to the service members who protect our state and our nation every day," said North Carolina Department of Military and Veterans Affairs Secretary Jocelyn Mitnaul Mallette. "By sharing a meal and spending time with the Seymour Johnson community, he recognizes not only their mission, but also the people behind it—their dedication, resilience, and the sacrifices made by them and their families.”

"It was an honor to host the Governor and First Lady on base today. Their visit and the time they spent to personally serve lunch to our Airmen means a great deal to our team,” said 4th Fighter Wing Commander, Colonel Morgan Lohse. “Their genuine appreciation for the men and women who serve is deeply felt and we are grateful for their continued support.”

Earlier this year, at Fayetteville Tech Community College, Governor Stein announced that North Carolina is becoming a Do Your Part State, a joint initiative between Blue Star Families and the National Governors Association. Recognizing that community support for military families is crucial to military recruiting and readiness, this initiative helps states identify, prioritize, and implement the most effective policies and programs to support military families.

Governor Stein and his administration are committed to taking a whole of government approach to fight for veteran health care, housing, and economic opportunity so that North Carolina is the most military friendly state in the country. The North Carolina Department of Military and Veterans Affairs (DMVA) operates the state veterans homes, and through veterans service offices (VSOs) they help connect veterans to social services, housing assistance, and job opportunities. Programs like NCWorks at the North Carolina Department of Commerce connect veterans and military families to meaningful jobs and career opportunities as they transition to civilian life.

Last week, the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS) announced extended hours for NCServes and the launch of AskMeNC, two initiatives that expand access to care for North Carolina’s veterans and their families. These efforts strengthen the state’s coordinated network of support and underscore NCDHHS’s commitment to ensuring the more than 600,000 veterans who live in North Carolina have timely access to mental health care, housing, employment, and peer support services.