The Governor’s November Column: 25 Things I’m Thankful For in 2025

NORTH CAROLINA, November 24 - This month Governor Josh Stein is sharing what he's grateful for this Thanksgiving season.

25 Things I’m Thankful For in 2025

Governor Josh Stein

November 2025

Thanksgiving gives us time to hit pause and to reflect on all our blessings. I’ve had the privilege of serving as Governor of North Carolina for nearly a year, and I am feeling a tremendous sense of gratitude to this state and its people. Traveling back and forth across North Carolina, I’ve met so many incredible North Carolinians, and I’ve experienced so much of what makes our state a great place to live, work, and raise a family. Here are 25 things I’m thankful for in 2025:

Helene Heroes across western North Carolina who are dedicating themselves to getting their neighbors back on their feet. The philanthropies that partnered with our office to send $55 million in grants to more than 2,100 western NC small businesses to help keep their doors open. The bipartisan work with the General Assembly to pass more than $1 billion in aid for western North Carolina recovery. Park rangers and DNCR staff, whose diligent work to reopen 13 parks reminded the nation that western North Carolina is open for business. The tireless men and women at the Department of Transportation who have reopened 98% of Helene-impacted state roads to get people connected again. The farmers who grow our food, shoring up our leadership in sweetpotatoes, pork, poultry, and more on the global stage, and the food banks that step up to keep people fed when other wells run dry. The law enforcement officers who put themselves in harm’s way to protect our communities. Teachers who spend their days tying shoelaces, grading quizzes, and educating our next generation. Our hardworking state employees – the unseen heroes keeping our state running. The state’s economic development team for bringing more than 30,000 good-paying jobs to North Carolina this year. People in Southport, Charlotte, Maxton, and across the state who have comforted their neighbors after violence. North Carolina’s diversity, which powers our economy and enriches our lives. The culture of innovation that fuels our leadership in life sciences, aerospace, advanced manufacturing, and even dinosaur discoveries. North Carolina barbecue, tacos, and seafood. Our 58 community colleges that train people for the jobs of today and tomorrow, and our top-tier research universities that push the boundaries of innovation. The chance to listen to North Carolina’s incredible musical talent at Dreamville and Merlefest. The thriving statewide craft beer industry – and the more than $2 billion in annual economic impact it creates. Working with NCDHHS and Undue Medical Debt to relieve $6.5 billion in medical debt for more than 2.5 million North Carolinians. Joe Balogh, a 104-year-old WWII veteran who I met in Louisburg, and the hundreds of thousands of North Carolina veterans like him who safeguarded our freedoms. The Carolina Hurricanes making the playoffs for seven consecutive years. The dedicated members of my task forces and advisory councils, who are working hard to advance AI and cannabis policy, lower the cost of child care, keep kids safe, reduce gang violence, invest in our workforce, and more. North Carolina’s sports scene: from a Bryce Young touchdown to the PGA Tour, from NASCAR to the ACC. My wife, our First Lady, Anna, who is changing the narrative on opioid stigma and prison reentry in our state. She inspires me every day. And our kids, Sam, Adam, and Leah: I couldn’t do this job without their love and good humor. This state’s remarkable natural beauty, from the mountains to the coast and everywhere in between. Every single person who, when they see their neighbor down, helps them get back on their feet.

No matter where or how you’re celebrating, happy Thanksgiving from our table to yours.