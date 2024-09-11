The 2024-25 California Spending Plan: Judiciary and Criminal Justice

The 2024-25 budget provides $17.8 billion from the General Fund for judicial and criminal justice programs, including support for program operations and capital outlay projects, as shown in Figure 1. This is a decrease of $1.5 billion, or 8 percent, below the revised 2023-24 level.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.