Upcoming OPWDD Public Meetings are September 24th and 25th

Developmental Disabilities Advisory Council Tuesday, September 24, 11 AM until 2 PM

The next public meeting of the Developmental Disabilities Advisory Council will be held Tuesday, September 24, from 11 am until 2 pm.

The Developmental Disabilities Advisory Council (DDAC) was established pursuant to section 13.05 of the Mental Hygiene Law. The DDAC provides recommendations for statewide priorities and goals, comprehensive planning, resource allocation, and evaluation processes for state and local services for people with developmental disabilities.

The September 24th meeting will be held in person at the following locations:

Albany Location: Empire State Plaza, Meeting Room 1, Albany, NY

NYC Location: Center for Family Support, 333 Seventh Avenue, 9th Floor, New York, NY 10001

Buffalo Location: People Inc., 1219 North Forest Road, Williamsville, NY 14221

Central New York Location: LIFEPlan CCO NY 290 Elwood Davis Road, Suite Liverpool, NY 13088

Long Island Location: 191 Bethpage-Sweethollow Road, Old Bethpage, NY 11804

The meeting will also be held virtually via WebEx. The meeting details and the registration link can be accessed here: https://opwdd.ny.gov/event/developmental-disabilities-advisory-council-meeting-5

Family Support Services Committee

Wednesday, September 25, 11 AM - 3 PM

The next public meeting of the Statewide Family Support Services Committee will be held Wednesday, September 25, from 11 AM until 3 PM.

Local FSS Advisory Councils throughout New York State which are made up of people with developmental disabilities and family members plan, coordinate and monitor the delivery of FSS across the state. In addition, a Statewide FSS Committee made up of one representative from each of the local FSS Advisory Councils advises OPWDD regarding families’ support needs and the design, implementation and monitoring of FSS.

You can join the September 25th meeting in person at the following locations:

Empire State Plaza Meeting Room 1, Albany, NY

Center for Family Support - 333 Seventh Avenue, 9th Floor, New York, NY 10001

People Inc. - 1219 North Forest Road, Williamsville, NY 14221

The meeting will also be held virtually via WebEx. The meeting details and the registration link can be accessed here: https://opwdd.ny.gov/event/fss-quarterly-meeting-15

View all public meetings