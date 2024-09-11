VADOC Peer Recovery Specialist Initiative Mentoring Colorado, Wyoming DOCs

Press Release September 11, 2024

RICHMOND — The Virginia Department of Corrections (VADOC) Peer Recovery Specialist (PRS) Initiative is currently serving as a mentor to the Colorado Department of Corrections and the Wyoming Department of Corrections on integrating peer services in both probation and parole offices and correctional centers to enhance support efforts for substance misuse.

“Peer Recovery Specialists augment substance use disorder services for persons under VADOC’s care with their lived experience in both recovery and criminal justice involvement,” said VADOC Deputy Director of Programs, Education, and Reentry Scott Richeson. “We are honored to host Colorado and Wyoming to share what we’ve learned. I’m sure our agency will also learn and grow from this collaboration with other departments of corrections.”

During the week of September 9, the Colorado and Wyoming DOCs will participate in on-site training with the VADOC at District 43, Tazewell Probation & Parole. Both DOCs will meet with corrections team members and incarcerated Peer Recovery Specialists at Pocahontas State Correctional Center and virtually with Greensville Correctional Center.

In 2023, VADOC was a recipient of the Peer Recovery Support Services Mentoring Initiative (PRSSMI) funded through the Bureau of Justice Assistance’s Comprehensive Opioid, Stimulant, and Substance Use Program and supported by Altarum’s Training and Technical Assistance Center for Access and Recovery. At that time, VADOC was a mentee to University of Alabama-Birmingham for Peer Recovery Specialist services.

In 2024, VADOC transitioned from being a mentee to a mentor recipient of this stipend, enabling these visits to occur.