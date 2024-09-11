New 237-Unit Buffalo Affordable Housing Complex

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced the completion of two new $93 million, side-by-side affordable housing developments that replace the dilapidated Pilgrim Village with 237 quality, affordable homes for families and seniors in East Buffalo. The all-electric complex includes supportive housing and is close to public transit. In the past five years, New York State Homes and Community Renewal has created or preserved nearly 11,000 affordable homes in Erie County. The family building, known as 1100 Michigan, and the senior building, known as Noles Court, continue the effort and complements Governor Hochul’s $25 billion five-year Housing Plan which is on track to create or preserve 100,000 affordable homes statewide.

“We are starting a new chapter for the former Pilgrim Village building and furthering our commitment to the East Buffalo community,” Governor Hochul said. “This impressive new multi-generational complex addresses the housing needs of residents in all phases of life – from families who need a quality, affordable home to raise their children, to seniors who want opportunities to live independently. With energy-efficient features and transportation close by, the new buildings will help residents and the entire Buffalo community thrive.”

The new buildings were developed by SAA | EVI replaced the previous Pilgrim Village, which was built in 1979 and fell into disrepair. The original garden-style complex was demolished to make way for the two new multifamily buildings. Both the $58 million 1100 Michigan, and the $35 million Noles Court, are affordable to households with income at or below 60 percent of the Area Median Income.

Noles Court has 105 apartments for residents 55 and older, with 49 units reserved for those in need of supportive services to live independently. Catholic Charities of Buffalo will provide on-site services that promote emotional, mental and physical health. The adjacent 1100 Michigan is home to 132 apartments with a ground floor community facility space.

The buildings are all-electric and designed to achieve net-zero energy. They are heated using a forced air heat pump system and have rooftop solar arrays to help offset the buildings’ energy loads. The project is designed to meet ENERGY STAR® Version 3.1 + 8% and New York State Energy and Research Development Authority New Construction - Housing Program standards.

Amenities include 5,000 square feet of green space, a playground, computer lab, gym, library and in-unit washer/dryers and dishwashers.

The project is within walking distance to the Metro and less than a block away from the top-ranked City Honors School. The complex is adjacent to the Buffalo Niagara Medical Campus.

The 1100 Michigan building is supported by HCR’s Federal and State Low Income Housing Tax Credit program that generated approximately $24.9 million in equity, $5 million from its New Construction Capital Program, permanent tax-exempt bonds of $17.3 million and $528,000 from NYSERDA’s New Construction - Housing Program.

Noles Court is supported by HCR’s Federal and State Low Income Housing Tax Credit program that generated approximately $15 million in equity, $9.2 million from its Supportive Housing Opportunity Program, permanent tax-exempt bonds of $4.1 million, and $420,000 from NYSERDA’s New Construction - Housing Program.

Additionally, both the sites participated in the Department of Environmental Conservation's successful Brownfield Cleanup Program and became eligible for a total of $9.8 million in tax credits to be issued by the New York State Department of Tax and Finance. Operating funding for the supportive units is being provided by the Empire State Supportive Housing Initiative administered by the New York State Department of Health. Eight-nine units will benefit from existing HUD Project-Based Section 8 rental assistance vouchers.

Governor Hochul’s Housing Agenda

Governor Hochul is committed to addressing New York’s housing crisis and making the State more affordable and more livable for all New Yorkers. As part of the FY25 Enacted Budget, the Governor secured a landmark agreement to increase New York’s housing supply through new tax incentives for Upstate communities, new incentives and relief from certain State-imposed restrictions to create more housing in New York City, a $500 million capital fund to build up to 15,000 new homes on State-owned property, an additional $600 million in funding to support a variety of housing developments statewide, and new protections for renters and homeowners. In addition, as part of the FY23 Enacted Budget, the Governor announced a five-year, $25 billion Housing Plan, to create or preserve 100,000 affordable homes statewide, including 10,000 with support services for vulnerable populations, plus the electrification of an additional 50,000 homes. More than 45,000 homes have been created or preserved to date.

Last August, Governor Hochul also announced the Pro-Housing Communities Program. Pro-Housing Community certification is a requirement for localities to access up to $650 million in state discretionary funding. To date, more than 160 communities have been certified, including the City of Buffalo.

Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer said, “I’m proud that the federal Low-Income Housing Tax Credit that I worked hard to protect and expand has delivered millions to help complete this new complex on Buffalo’s East Side. It will provide more families and seniors with a safe and affordable place to live while helping New York meet its energy efficiency goals with its state-of-the-art all-electric design and rooftop solar array. High housing costs are a key driver of inflation so we must build more housing for working people to bring down those high prices. I applaud Governor Hochul’s work increasing access to affordable housing in Erie County and across New York, and I will continue working to deliver federal resources to ensure that every New Yorker has a roof over their heads.”

New York State Division of Housing and Community Renewal Commissioner RuthAnne Visnauskas said, “This project exemplifies Governor Hochul’s commitment to East Buffalo and to building more housing that is affordable, supportive, sustainable, and family-friendly. The new $93 million complex offers nearly 240 households a place they can afford to live and will benefit nearly 50 senior households by offering the support services they need to live independently and age in place. We thank our partners for working to breathe new life into these buildings and continuing the revitalization of the surrounding neighborhood.”

New York State Energy Research and Development Authority President and CEO Doreen M. Harris said, “The completion of this complex brings new all-electric, affordable housing to Buffalo which means more families can enjoy the comfort of clean energy while managing their energy use. This project shows how New York State is providing residents on a limited budget with access to a healthy, sustainable living option that is located close to supportive services and public transportation.”

New York State Department of Environmental Conservation Interim Commissioner Sean Mahar said, “New York State’s Brownfield Cleanup Program is a critical tool for transforming former industrial sites into affordable housing in underserved communities like East Buffalo, helping to clean up environmental pollution and support local revitalization efforts across our state. This project in Erie County is the latest great example of how this successful program helps advance Governor Hochul’s commitment to construction of affordable housing statewide while simultaneously supporting DEC’s mission to protect public health and the environment.”

New York State Department of Health Commissioner Dr. James McDonald said, “Access to safe, affordable housing and housing stability is a vital social determinant of health that is directly tied to overall physical and mental health outcomes. We remain committed to investing in opportunities that directly improve social determinants of health and prioritize health equity in communities across New York State. This transformation pairs affordability with supportive services, ensuring aging individuals and families can live independently and with dignity while maintaining access to vital services that support their health and wellbeing.”

Assembly Majority Leader Crystal Peoples-Stokes said, “I’d like to congratulate SAA|EVI on completing this $93 million development. As the adage goes, ‘Good things come to those who wait.’ I want to thank and congratulate the original Pilgrim Village residents for their continued patience over many years as the property changed ownership, which includes many being temporarily displaced to allow for construction. I believe that the tight-knit sense of community and ownership will return with the residents and only grow with occupancy. Transformational projects like this would not be possible without the support of NYS Homes & Community Renewal and Governor Hochul.”

Erie County Executive Mark C. Poloncarz said, “There is a scarcity of affordable, efficient housing across America and in Erie County as well, so the addition of this new complex is good news on several fronts. This development brings 237 housing units to the City of Buffalo so that families can follow their own American dream with a safe roof over their heads and seniors can live in dignity and in the community they love. This new development replaces a 45-year-old housing complex that had fallen into disrepair with modern, efficient, affordable apartments. I thank Governor Hochul for her focus on this issue and her help in building a stronger, more connected Erie County.”

Buffalo Mayor Byron W. Brown said, “As we close in on my goal of 40% affordable housing in the City of Buffalo, I’m proud of our role in negotiating a Payment in Lieu of Taxes agreement as part of this new affordable housing community for families and seniors. Watching them enjoy environmentally friendly living in a neighborhood close to parks and other amenities is exactly what we want, and a big part of Buffalo’s continuing economic revival. I thank Governor Kathy Hochul, State Lawmakers, New York State Homes and Community Renewal, Developer SAA | EVI, and all the other community stakeholders and elected leaders whose support and partnership helped make this happen.”

SAA | EVI Co-Managing Member and Vice President David Alexander said, “We are proud of the development of a new and modern housing community at the site of the former Pilgrim Village Apartments. My connection to the Buffalo area is deep. I grew up in Buffalo, less than two miles from the new Housing development at 1100 Michigan Avenue and Noles court. I spent my early childhood attending public school on Buffalo's East Side. As a company and as individuals, we are proud to be part of the renaissance in Buffalo and even more proud to be part of the beautiful community and neighborhoods that make up Buffalo's East Side.”