Signing Legislation to Support 9/11 Victims

Governor Kathy Hochul today signed legislation to support 9/11 victims in New York City. Legislation S.7586A/A.8131A authorizes former Port Authority police officer Anthony Varvaro, a member of the New York State Local Police and Fire Retirement System, to be deemed to have died as the natural and proximate cause of an accident sustained in the performance of duty. Officer Varvaro died in a car accident on September 11, 2022, while traveling to a September 11th memorial ceremony in Manhattan. Legislation S.8411/A.8868 authorizes an application by Lieutenant Paul Adam’s widow, without being time barred, for conversion of his disability retirement benefit to an accidental death benefit for victims of the 2001 World Trade Center disaster on his behalf. Legislation S.9251A/A.10021A renames the bridge on State Route 9 crossing the Ausable River in Peru (Clinton County) as the “Captain Christopher J. Garrow Memorial Bridge.”

"We will never forget the horrors of the 9/11 terrorist attacks — and each year, we must honor the memories of the fallen heroes who put their lives on the line for their fellow New Yorkers," Governor Hochul said. “This legislation will ensure these victims are remembered and their families are supported.”

Legislation S.7586A/A.8131A authorizes former Port Authority police officer Anthony Varvaro, a member of the NYS Local Police and Fire Retirement System, to be deemed to have died as the natural and proximate cause of an accident sustained in the performance of duty. Officer Varvaro died in a car accident on September 11, 2022, while traveling to a September 11th memorial ceremony in Manhattan.

State Senator Jessica Scarcella-Spanton said, “Thank you to Governor Kathy Hochul for signing my bill to give accidental death benefits to Anthony Varvaro's family into law. I was incredibly proud to carry this legislation and pass it unanimously in the Senate with 38 co-sponsors. Anthony Varvaro is remembered as an active member of the community, a legendary sportsman, and a dedicated service member of the Port Authority Police. The tragic loss of Anthony two years ago today was one that struck the North Shore of Staten Island deeply. His life reflects that of a hometown hero who, through talent and virtue, became a star in his community, state, and country. While we cannot return him to his wife and four children, it is imperative that his family has the support they need and deserve.”

Legislation S.8411/A.8868 authorizes an application by Lieutenant Adam’s widow, without being time barred, for conversion of his disability retirement benefit to an accidental death benefit for victims of the 2001 World Trade Center disaster on his behalf. Lieutenant Adam was deployed as an officer to Ground Zero and developed a sustained illness due to his service.

Assemblymember William A. Barclay said, “The courageous first responders of 9/11 worked around the clock, in extremely dangerous and chaotic conditions, to help our nation at its most vulnerable time. Paul was only 54 years old when he passed away, leaving behind a wife and two children. The benefits that will now be provided to his family are only a fraction of a debt that can never be fully repaid. In the immediate aftermath of the attacks, no one knew the extent of what our emergency responders were being exposed to or the long-term consequences it would have on their health. Lieutenant Adam is a hero who made the ultimate sacrifice and he will never be forgotten. I want to thank Governor Hochul for signing this legislation. We must honor those who exhibited immense selflessness and bravery in the face of unspeakable danger.”

Legislation S.9251A/A.10021A renames the bridge on State Route 9 crossing the Ausable River in Peru (Clinton County) as the “Captain Christopher J. Garrow Memorial Bridge.” Captain Garrow was a veteran of the State Police who participated in search and recovery efforts at the World Trade Center site and later succumbed to cancer in 2023.

State Senator Daniel G. Stec said, “When our nation needed him after the September 11 terrorist attacks, Captain Christopher Garrow put his health and life on the line. For that service and sacrifice, we owe him a debt of gratitude that can never be repaid. I’d like to thank the governor for signing legislation into law that renames his hometown Carpenter’s Flats Bridge in his honor. In renaming it after Captain Garrow, we can pay tribute to his heroism and his loved ones, and ensure his memory endures.”

Assemblymember Billy Jones said, “As we remember the thousands of lives lost on September 11, 2001, and the many lives lost since, I am proud that the bill I sponsored to name the Carpenter Flats Bridge in the Towns of Ausable and Peru in memory of Captain Christopher Garrow, who lost his life due to cancer from his service at Ground Zero, was signed into law today. Captain Garrow gave the ultimate sacrifice, and soon everyone who drives across that bridge will see his name and remember his service to the North Country and our country. My thoughts go out to his loved ones on the 23rd anniversary of the attacks, and I hope that this news provides some comfort while we remember the lives lost due to these acts of terrorism.”