NOW HIRING! Software Developer-Advanced

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation seeks interested and qualified candidates for the following open position.

SOFTWARE DEVELOPER-ADVANCED

Technology and Innovation Division

TBI Headquarters – Davidson County

1 Vacancy

Summary:

The Software Developer will have experience working in Microsoft’s Power Platform. Must have an experienced background in working alongside Subject Matter Expert’s (SMEs) in developing Model-Driven/Canvas Power Apps is required. Knowledge of developing against DataVerse or SQL Server experience is essential to success. The candidate will be able to demonstrate knowledge of developing flows within Power Automate.

Minimum Qualifications:

Education and Experience: Graduation from an accredited college or university with a bachelor’s degree and two years of professional level experience in systems analysis, application design, or software development of business information systems.

Substitution of Experience for Education: Graduation from an accredited college or university with an Information Technology related associate’s degree may substitute for the required bachelor’s degree.

Substitution of Experience for the Specific Associate’s Degree: Professional level experience in the following area may substitute for the required Information Technology associate’s degree on a year for-year basis to a maximum substitution of two years: systems analysis, application design, or software development of business information systems.

Substitution of Graduate Coursework for the Required Experience: Any additional graduate coursework in software development may substitute for the required experience on a year for year basis to a maximum substitution of one year.

Monthly Salary: $5,591 – $8,915

For Additional Information Contact: TBI Human Resources Unit at TBI.HR@tbi.tn.gov.

To Apply:

Please visit the Tennessee Department of Human Resources website at Careers (tn.gov). Apply to Job Opening 60992. This position will remain posted from August 27 – September 2, 2024 for five business days.