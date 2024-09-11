SCDCA Administrator to Take Part in U.S. Senate Hearing on Combatting Scams

COLUMBIA, S.C. – The South Carolina Department of Consumer Affairs (SCDCA) receives hundreds of scam and identity theft reports each year. On Thursday, September 12, Administrator and Consumer Advocate Carri Grube Lybarker will share SCDCA’s work in helping South Carolina consumers spot, avoid and recover from scams with members of the U.S. Senate Committee on Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs.

Lybarker is among witnesses scheduled during a hearing titled: “Protecting Americans’ Money: Combatting Scams and Frauds Against Seniors and Savers.” Lybarker will speak about trends in South Carolina, reports filed with SCDCA’s ID Theft Unit and SCDCA’s outreach and education, including the scam prevention guide “Ditch the Pitch.” SCDCA released an updated version of the book in August and has partnered with the South Carolina Department on Aging to distribute the books to about 10,000 consumers statewide through the Department on Aging’s food delivery services.

“I am honored to have the opportunity to highlight the great work of SCDCA’s staff on a national stage,” said Lybarker. “We hope the information we share will be helpful to the committee as they navigate a path forward for combatting fraud and scams.”

Thursday’s hearing is scheduled to begin at 10 AM. Live video of the hearing will be available online.

Consumers are encouraged to report scams to SCDCA by either calling 844-TELL-DCA (835-5322) or clicking REPORT A SCAM on our website. For resources on how to protect your identity and hard-earned money, visit consumer.sc.gov.

