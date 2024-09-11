Manchester Couple Indicted, Arrested on Theft Charges

COFFEE COUNTY – An investigation by TBI special agents into theft from a Manchester construction company has resulted in the indictment and arrest of a Coffee County husband and wife.

At the request of 14th District Attorney General Craig Northcott, on September 14, 2022, TBI special agents began investigating allegations of employee theft and fraud from Gilley Construction in Manchester. During the course of the investigation, agents developed information that identified Paul and Pamela Campbell, former employees of the construction company, as those responsible for misappropriating company funds for personal gain, from 2014 through 2017.

On September 10th, the Coffee County Grand Jury returned an indictment charging Pamela Campbell (DOB 08/19/1967) and Paul Eugene Campbell (04/15/1959) each with one count of Theft over $250,000. Pamela and Paul Campbell were arrested on September 11th and booked into the Coffee County Jail. Each faces a bond of $25,000.

The charges and allegations referenced in this release are merely accusations of criminal conduct and not evidence. The defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt and convicted through due process of law.