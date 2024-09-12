Privacy Lock & Data Center Inc. (DCI) Announce Partnership Bringing Data Privacy Tools, Open Banking Compliance to Banks

Privacy solutions for banks and fintechs. DCI is the developer of the award-winning iCore360® core banking software, plus iCoreGO® digital banking and fintech processing solutions for community financial institutions nationwide.

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Privacy Lock and DCI have teamed up to offer data privacy solutions and open banking compliance to banks across the country. DCI is a leading provider of core banking, fintech processing, and digital banking solutions, that empower community banks nationwide.Privacy Lock supports banking infrastructure providers by building privacy controls and compliance tools into their financial data processes. Data privacy and data breach compliance requirements for financial institutions are increasing across the country as a number of states have enacted new data privacy laws, and as federal frameworks like open banking require new data protections for consumer information.Through this partnership, Privacy Lock and DCI will offer a comprehensive data privacy solution to DCI banks, facilitating centralized management of consumer data protection and data governance, and future-proofing their data processes for compliance with open banking requirements.Congress passed into law new personal financial data rights for consumers in 2010, directing the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) to accelerate the move to open banking. Open banking requires financial institutions to share financial data more openly in order to drive more competition to financial products.Increased flows of consumer financial information, however, will lead to increased risk of data breach, identity theft, and financial loss for consumers. The shift to open banking necessitates extensive security and privacy compliance measures to protect both consumers and financial institutions.“Open banking is a game-changer for privacy in the financial sector,” says Privacy Lock CEO, David Ritter.“Consumers care deeply about having financial institutions protect their personal information. Privacy Lock helps financial institutions implement privacy controls in their data processing activities, so that they can improve their data processes without compromising consumer privacy.”“DCI’s partnership with Privacy Lock provides a comprehensive approach to financial data infrastructure,” said Sarah Fankhauser, President and CEO of DCI, “that enables banks and Fintechs to leverage new financial technologies, while complying with state and federal rules for data privacy protection.”“The coming years will see a transformation in the way that financial businesses collect and process consumer financial information,” adds David Ritter. “We are excited to partner with DCI, a leading innovator in core banking, on providing solutions for financial businesses to scale their data operations with next generation privacy tools.”About Privacy Lock:Privacy Lock is a privacy platform that helps banks and financial companies automate compliance with state and federal data privacy laws. Our mission is to help businesses transform the way they collect and manage data by embedding privacy protections. Privacy Lock is the only privacy solution that never collects customer data. Find out how Privacy Lock can be your partner in privacy.Click here to learn more:About DCI:DCI is the developer of the award-winning iCore360core banking software, plus iCoreGOdigital banking and fintech processing solutions for community financial institutions nationwide. We’re privately owned by our community bank clients, with several serving as board members and user group leaders. DCI offers private ATM network/card management, FrontLine teller software, custom data analytics, risk/vendor management, and more. And, by providing digital and Fintech deliverables that integrate with any system – even those of our competitors – we offer unique partnerships to both existing and prospective customers.For additional information about DCI, visit www.datacenterinc.com or contact info@datacenterinc.com.

