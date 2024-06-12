Privacy Lock and Anzen Specialty join forces to help businesses manage data breach and regulatory cyber risks
Privacy Lock is a privacy platform that helps businesses operationalize privacy programs and automate compliance with state and federal data privacy laws.
Privacy Lock and Anzen Specialty have joined forces to help businesses reduce the risks associated with data beach and new privacy regulations.
Our collaboration ensures that businesses are not only meeting regulatory requirements but also protecting themselves against the financial and reputational damage of data breaches.”DENVER, COLORADO, USA, June 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Privacy Lock and Anzen Specialty have joined forces to help businesses reduce the risks associated with data beach and new privacy regulations. At a time when data breaches are increasingly prevalent, regulators have enacted a bevy of new state and federal data breach and data privacy laws aimed at increasing protections for consumers.
Privacy Lock, a leading provider of privacy solutions, and Anzen, an executive risk and cyber insurance brokerage firm, have launched a partnership to help businesses adapt to this new risk landscape. Through this partnership, they will enable businesses to manage new compliance risk and improve their systems for responding to data breaches and consumer privacy compliance processes.
Privacy Lock (myprivacylock.io) helps businesses build privacy controls and compliance tools into their data systems, which can be used to comply with new data privacy regulations, including the California Consumer Protection Act (CCPA) and CFPB’s open banking requirements. Privacy regulations impose strict compliance obligations on businesses that collect consumer data, including limitations on collection and processing of consumer data, new scrutiny for data sharing with third parties, and important requirements for operationalizing consumer consent processes.
Anzen (anzen.com) is a one-stop marketplace for Executive Risk insurance, offering exclusive Management, Cyber and Professional Liability insurance from leading insurance carriers. With extensive specialty lines expertise, Anzen understands the risks associated with building and growing successful companies from SMB to Enterprise. Anzen provides risk management and brokerage solutions so that executives can focus on business growth.
“New data privacy regulations and expanded data breach requirements will transform the way businesses collect, process, and share consumer information with their vendors. No business can be completely protected against the threat of a possible cyber attack or data breach. Instead, these regulations place emphasis on being transparent with consumers and regulators about data breach incidents, and giving consumers enforceable privacy rights related to their own personal data,” explains Privacy Lock CEO, David Ritter. “We are very excited for this opportunity to work with Anzen on combining insurance coverage with data protection tools that help businesses remain compliant with data regulations, while also building consumer trust around data privacy.”
"By partnering with Privacy Lock, we are providing businesses with a comprehensive solution that addresses both compliance and risk management needs. Our collaboration ensures that businesses are not only meeting regulatory requirements but also protecting themselves against the financial and reputational damage of data breaches. This combined approach helps companies build resilience in the face of evolving privacy laws, ultimately fostering greater trust with their customers,” says Anne Hasenstab, VP Strategy & Brokerage for Anzen Specialty.
Incidents of data breach and data theft have grown considerably in recent years, adding significant risks to businesses that collect consumer data. Recognizing a growing need to help businesses address data breach risks, third party data sharing risk, and new data privacy compliance, Anzen’s partnership with Privacy Lock will combine next generation insurance products with data protection and privacy compliance tools.
