The Dust Safety Science Online Training Course Dust Safety Science "Dust Explosion Safety and Dust Hazard Analysis Demystified" Training Course Instructors Combustible Dust Explosion Training

Dust Safety Science, presents the 2024 Online Training Course: Understanding Dust Explosion Hazard Analysis

HALIFAX, NOVA SCOTIA , CANADA, September 26, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dust Safety Science is excited to announce the "Understanding Dust Explosion Hazard Analysis" Online Training Program, on October 2nd, 2024, at 12:00–16:00 ETRegister Here: https://dustsafetyscience.com/training-program/ ● Half-Day CourseUnderstanding Dust Explosion Hazard AnalysisWednesday, October 2nd, 12:00–16:00 ETOnly $450.00 USD● What will we cover?Here is a draft outline of what we will cover:● Part 1: Review of Combustible Dust TestingReview from last classDust Test Decision TreeReview Granular & Powdered Sugar Dust ExampleReview Polyethylene Dust Example● Part 2: Understanding Dust Hazard AnalysisSection 2.1: How to identify hazards?Differences between processes and building spacesChecklist approach to hazard identificationGroup exerciseSection 2.2: How to define scenarios?Evaluating causes and consequencesUnderstanding worst-case scenariosGroup exerciseSection 2.3: How to evaluate safeguards?Prescriptive versus Risk-Based evaluationHow to use risk matrices to reevaluate safeguardsGroup exerciseSection 2.4: How to make recommendations?Examples of effective and ineffective recommendationsReporting process - what to look forGroup exercise● Part 3: Requested TopicsSection 3.1: Ignition Source EvaluationHow to look out for example ignition sourcesTemperature, mechanical, and electrical ignition sourcesHow to evaluate electrostatic discharge as an ignition sourceCase Study Example: Evaluating Ignition Source HazardsSection 3.2: Fugitive Dust and Building Space EvaluationEvaluating processes and building compartmentsRules of thumb and guidelinesMinimum layer thickness criteriaExamples: Too Much or Too Little Dust?Case Study Example: Evaluating Fugitive Dust and Building CompartmentsYou can register by replying to this email or visit the information page to learn more: https://dustsafetyscience.com/training-program/ Who Should Attend the Training Program?● Safety Managers● Plant Managers● EHS Professionals● Operations Managers● Fire Marshalls● Fire Inspectors● Insurance Inspectors● Risk Engineers● Consultants (DHA Specialists)● Compliance OfficersRegister today for the Half-Day Course:Understanding Dust Explosion Hazard AnalysisWednesday, October 2nd, 12:00–16:00 ETOnly $450.00 USDYou can register by replying to this email or visit the information page to learn more: https://dustsafetyscience.com/training-program/ About Dust Safety Science:● Chris Cloney, Ph.D., P.Eng - Managing Director and Lead Researcher, Dust Safety ScienceDr. Chris Cloney is the Managing Director and Lead Researcher at Dust Safety Science specializing in understanding and educating about combustible dust hazards.Chris CloneyDust Safety ScienceChris@dustsafetyscience

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.