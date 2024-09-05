Dust Safety Science, presents the 2024 Online Training Course: Dust Explosion Safety & Hazard Analysis Demystified

The Dust Safety Science Online Training Course Dust Safety Science "Dust Explosion Safety and Dust Hazard Analysis Demystified" Training Course Instructors Combustible Dust Explosion Training

Dust Safety Science is excited to announce the "Dust Explosion Safety and Dust Hazard Analysis Demystified" Online Training Program, on September 17th, 2024

HALIFAX, NOVA SCOTIA, CANADA, September 5, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dust Safety Science , a leading advocate for combustible dust safety, is proud to announce, the Dust Explosion Safety and Dust Hazard Analysis Demystified, An Essential Training Program for Industry Professionals, Online Course: Starting September 17th, 2024.The Online Course Dust Explosion Safety and Dust Hazard Analysis Demystified, An Essential Training Program for Industry Professionals, Starting September 17th, 2024, from 12:00 -14:00, Eastern Standard TimeRegister Here: https://dustsafetyscience.com/training-program/ Why Join the Training Program?● Enhanced Expertise: Deepen your knowledge and expertise in the fundamentals of dust explosion safety and dust hazard analysis.● Accurate Risk Assessment: Enhance your ability to assess the risk levels of facilities handling combustible dust accurately.● Regulatory Compliance: Learn to comply with NFPA standards, OSHA, and international regulations.● Learn the critical skills to assess, address, and prevent dust explosions in the workplace● Peace of Mind: Gain confidence in your team’s ability to understand and manage dust hazards, ensuring a safer working environment for everyone.Who Should Attend the Training Program?● Safety Managers● Plant Managers● EHS Professionals● Operations Managers● Fire Marshalls● Fire Inspectors● Insurance Inspectors● Risk Engineers● Consultants (DHA Specialists)● Compliance OfficersOnline Program Format:● Combustible Dust Hazard Awareness Training: Two-Hour Introductory Class● Dust Explosion Hazard Identification: 1/2 Day Course● Dust Explosion Hazard Management: 1/2 Day Course● Two-week spacing between sessions with replays available● Quizzes/exams to prove competency● Email access to instructors during the training program● Results in 1-2 certificates for attendeesCourse Pricing:● Hazard Awareness - Introduction Class: $300.00 USD● Hazard Identification (1/2 Day Course): $450.00 USD● Hazard Management (1/2 Day Course): $450.00 USD● Three Course Bundle: $995.00 USDEmail training@dustsafetyscience.com to register today!Course dates will be selected after pre-registration is completeMeet Your Course Instructors:● Michelle Murphy, M.S. - Process Safety Expert and Lead Program InstructorMichelle Murphy is a seasoned chemical engineer with over 25 years specializing in process safety, risk management, and combustible dust safety. She has extensive experience helping companies across various industries—food, chemical, petrochemical, metal, automotive, and pharmaceutical— perform DHAs and implement effective dust explosion prevention strategies. Michelle, who holds a B.S. in Chemistry and an M.S. in Chemical Engineering, is a Center for Process Safety Certified professional, a senior member of the American Institute of Chemical Engineers, and a member of the National Fire Protection Association. Her expertise and insights into combustible dust have been featured in numerous prestigious journals.● Chris Cloney, Ph.D., P.Eng - Managing Director and Lead Researcher, Dust Safety ScienceDr. Chris Cloney is the Managing Director and Lead Researcher at Dust Safety Science specializing in understanding and educating about combustible dust hazards. With a background in defense industry research on detonation and explosion, Chris earned his PhD for his work on coal dust and hybrid mixture explosions. He is a recognized authority in combustible dust and dust explosion safety, with over 15 peer-reviewed publications and dozens of presentations and training sessions provided on the topic.For more information and to secure your spot, please visit https://dustsafetyscience.com/training-program/ Please Feel free to contact Dr. Chris Cloney, with any questions regarding the training course.Email: chris@dustsafetyscienc.com

