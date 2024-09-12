interScan LLC Announces Substantial Growth and Key New Hire

interScan LLC is excited to announce the appointment of Dr. Olaf Holst as Vice President of Solutions and Technology.

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- interScan LLC, a leading provider of high-volume AI document management solutions, is excited to announce the appointment of Dr. Olaf Holst as Vice President of Solutions and Technology. Olaf joins interScan at a pivotal moment, coinciding with the launch of the innovative JetStream software and record-breaking sales of production scanners, propelling the company to achieve impressive triple-digit growth.

Dr. Holst brings over 35 years of professional experience in the software and industrial sectors, where he established himself as a freelance technology blogger and digitalization consultant, becoming internationally known in the software industry. His expertise in strategic management and customer relations, coupled with in-depth knowledge of content service software is anticipated to elevate interScan's ability to guide customers on their path to digitization efficiency and business process

Based on Olaf's experience and the long-standing partnership between Interscan LLC and Olaf in the field of content services, both have decided to take this cooperation to a new level. As the VP of Solutions and Technology, Olaf will support the InterscanLLC team, advising prospects and customers on the use of the Interscan LLC hardware and software stack, as well as developing and implementing customized AI solution architectures.

“I'm looking forward to being part of the great Interscan LLC team in the future,” said Olaf. ”We've already worked well together in the last few years, and now we finally have the opportunity to do so more intensively.” Says Dr. Holst.

Olaf is particularly looking forward to the new AI-based solutions: “I'm excited to be able to bring our unique solutions to life for our customers in the future. Today, we can offer so much to help our customers' organizations take their digitization to a new level.”

interScan is on a trajectory of growth, expanding its efforts in key areas including customer acquisition, employee base, and product innovation. The company embraces Dr. Olaf Holst’s guiding principle: “To be successful, you must be fast, fearless, and flexible.” This philosophy drives interScan’s commitment to adapting swiftly to market demands while maintaining a focus on delivering exceptional value to its clients.

About interScan:

InterScan offers exclusive world-class intelligent document processing solutions for businesses across various sectors seeking cutting-edge document management solutions. With a range of top-quality production scanners, including high-capacity, desktop, and open-track scanners, interScan is committed to delivering unmatched throughput and durability for maximum ROI. Additionally, the company offers innovative software solutions that enhance document digitization efficiency and automation, including capture software and AI document imaging solutions tailored to meet unique business requirements.

To learn more about interScan and for career opportunities, please visit www.interscanllc.com.



Media Contact:

April Madden, COO/CMO InterScan LLC

Website: https://www.interscanllc.com/

Email: marketing@interscanllc.com

