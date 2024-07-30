Interscan LLC Unveils Groundbreaking, FADGI Compliant DeskPro Series 3x1 Production Scanners

High-Volume, Small-Footprint, Feature-Rich DeskPro 3x1

LAS VEGAS, NV, US, July 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Interscan LLC, a leading provider of production scanners and document management solutions in the USA, proudly unveils the cutting-edge DeskPro Series 3x1. This state-of-the-art compact production scanner is poised to transform the mid-volume scanning industry with its groundbreaking features, exceptional production-level throughput, and cost-efficient design.

The DeskPro 3x1 integrates user-friendly, advanced technology with impressive production-level throughput and unparalleled durability, all at a reduced total cost of ownership. Customizable and upgradeable, with scanning speeds of 100 and 120 pages per minute, this scanner is perfect for industries with medium-volume scanning needs, setting new standards with its exceptional capabilities and premium features.

Compliant with the Federal Agency Guidelines Initiative (FADGI), the DeskPro 3x1 upholds the strictest standards for document scanning and preservation, ensuring top-quality results. Exclusively available through interScan and authorized resellers, the DeskPro and HiPro series scanners offer an unrivaled solution for businesses seeking to enhance their scanning capabilities.

"The new DeskPro is the ultimate solution for customers seeking an affordable yet high-throughput option that delivers maximum ROI. It seamlessly complements our production series of scanners and document management product portfolio, enabling us to provide tailored solutions to meet diverse customer needs," said Michael Meteling, CEO of Interscan.

The DeskPro 3x1 features a user-friendly 7” MultiTouch Communication Panel interface with intuitive pictograms for easy operation. It is designed to meet FADGI compliance standards and ISO 19264-1, Level B Certifications, ensuring top-quality digitization suitable for a diverse range of documents and archival purposes. The durable scratch-proof glass comes with a 3-year warranty, and the maintenance-free belt transportation system provides worry-free operation. With an accessible transport path for easy cleaning and jam removal, the DeskPro 3x1 is optimized for different document types, including delicate and fragile materials, thanks to its variable input pressure and SlowDown mode.

About interScan:

InterScan offers exclusive world-class document imaging solutions for businesses across various sectors seeking cutting-edge document management solutions. With a range of top-quality production scanners, including high-capacity, desktop, and open-track scanners, interScan is committed to delivering unmatched throughput and durability for maximum ROI. Additionally, the company offers innovative software solutions that enhance document digitization efficiency and automation, including capture software and AI document imaging solutions tailored to meet unique business requirements.

For more information on the DeskPro Series 3x1 and other innovative scanning solutions from Interscan LLC, visit www.interscan.com or contact a representative today.