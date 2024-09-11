Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,330 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 399,905 in the last 365 days.

Honoring Patriot Day

ILLINOIS, September 11 - The Department of Central Management Services has received notice from

Governor JB Pritzker that all person or entities covered by the Illinois Flag

Display Act are to fly the flags at half-staff in honor of:



Patriot Day



Please lower the United States flags and the State flags

at all buildings occupied by your agency's personnel from:



Sunrise to Sunset

Wednesday, September 11, 2024




Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Honoring Patriot Day

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more