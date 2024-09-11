Honoring Patriot Day

ILLINOIS, September 11 - The Department of Central Management Services has received notice from Governor JB Pritzker that all person or entities covered by the Illinois Flag Display Act are to fly the flags at half-staff in honor of:



Patriot Day



Please lower the United States flags and the State flags at all buildings occupied by your agency's personnel from:



Sunrise to Sunset Wednesday, September 11, 2024







