Statement from Gov. Henry McMaster on the S.C. Supreme Court's Ruling on the Education Scholarship Trust Fund Act

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Governor Henry McMaster today released the following statement in response to the South Carolina Supreme Court's ruling on the South Carolina Education Scholarship Trust Fund Act:

"The Supreme Court's decision may have devastating consequences for thousands of low-income families who relied on these scholarships for their child's enrollment in school last month,” said Governor Henry McMaster. "It may also jeopardize the future enrollment of tens of thousands of students in state-funded four-year-old kindergarten programs and state-funded scholarships utilized by students at private colleges and HBCUs. For these reasons, and more, we will request the Court to expeditiously reconsider this decision – so that the children of low-income families may have the opportunity to attend the school that best suits their needs."