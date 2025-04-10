Integrated Systems Design Joins MHI's Automated Storage and Retrieval Systems Group

ISD joins MHIs ASRS Product Section Group ASRS -- Versatile System for any Application ASRS Manages a Wide Range of Loads

Advancing Automation and Innovation in Material Handling

Rejoining MHI's ASRS group marks a significant milestone for Integrated Systems Design. This collaboration aligns perfectly with our mission to deliver automation solutions that drive efficiency.” — Ed Romaine

WIXOM, MI, UNITED STATES, April 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Integrated Systems Design (ISD), a leading provider of innovative material handling solutions, recently announced that it has joined MHI's Automated Storage and Retrieval Systems ( ASRS ) product section group. This strategic move reinforces ISD's commitment to advancing automation technologies to its manufacturing and warehouse customers improving their warehouse, logistics, and supply chain systems.MHI, the nation's largest material handling, logistics, and supply chain association, welcomes ISD to its ASRS group, which focuses on promoting the development and implementation of automated storage and retrieval systems across various industries.By joining this prestigious group, ISD gains access to a collaborative network of industry leaders, enhancing its ability to contribute to and benefit from the latest advancements in ASRS technologies. This partnership will enable ISD to further refine its product offerings, including its flagship UltraStore Mid-Load ASRS system, and provide cutting-edge solutions to its customers. ISD has been an integral part in years past leading efforts to create and implement the ANSI standard MH24.1 with the ASRS product section group.Ed Romaine, VP Marketing at ISD and former Vice Chair and Chairman of the AS/RS product section, expressed enthusiasm about the new membership: "Rejoining MHI's ASRS group marks a significant milestone for Integrated Systems Design. This collaboration aligns perfectly with our mission to deliver state-of-the-art automation solutions that drive efficiency and productivity in material handling operations. Our UltraStore Mid-Load ASRS system, ideal for goods-to-person storage and retrieval of pallet, case, and uniquely sized material, exemplifies the innovation we bring to the industry. We look forward to engaging with fellow industry leaders and contributing our expertise to shape the future of ASRS technologies."ISD's membership in the ASRS group underscores the company's dedication to innovation and its commitment to staying at the forefront of industry trends. As a member, ISD will participate in various initiatives, including educational programs, research projects, and industry events that promote the adoption and advancement of automated storage and retrieval systems.The UltraStore Mid-Load ASRS system showcases ISD's commitment to developing versatile and efficient solutions. This system is designed to meet the growing demand for flexible, high-density storage options in various industries, offering optimal performance for goods-to-person operations handling diverse load types.ABOUT INTEGRATED SYSTEMS DESIGN - ISDIntegrated Systems Design is a comprehensive systems integrator of automated solutions for warehouses, manufacturing, distribution, retail, and wholesale applications improving processes and productivity while reducing operational costs. Whether providing consulting services to meet current issues or developing future scalable plans to address industry challenges, ISD creates value for a broad range of industries tailoring systems to clients' specific requirements.ISD expertise ranges from handling, storing, and picking pieces, cases, pallets, build lines, and special or custom handling solutions. Products and services include automatic storage and retrieval (ASRS), conveyor, robotics, batch stations, shuttles, pick-to-light, A-Frames, carousels, vertical lift modules (VLMs), controls, software (including inventory management, WCS, WMS, MES, and ERP).About MHIMHI is an international trade association that has represented the material handling, logistics and supply chain industry since 1945. MHI members include material handling and logistics equipment and systems manufacturers, integrators, consultants, publishers, and third-party logistics providers. The association sponsors trade events, such as ProMat and MODEX, to showcase the products and services of its member companies and to educate manufacturing and supply chain professionals.For more information about this release, please contact:

ASRS Automated Storage Retrieval ISD UltraStore

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.