South Seas Welcomes Renowned Chef Thomas Cook to Lead its Culinary Team

CAPTIVA ISLAND, FL, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- South Seas , located on Captiva Island along Florida’s Gulf Coast, proudly announces the appointment of acclaimed Chef Thomas Cook as the Executive Chef overseeing the resort’s culinary program while opening new and re-concepted restaurants. With a career distinguished by innovation and excellence, Chef Cook brings a fresh perspective to South Seas’ diverse collection of restaurants, promising an innovative dining experience for guests.Chef Cook joins South Seas with an impressive background that includes Executive Chef positions at The Boca Raton Resort & Club, Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center, The Union Station Nashville Yards, Autograph Collection, Hilton Downtown Nashville, and King and Prince Beach & Golf. Cook’s visionary approach aligns perfectly with South Seas’ commitment to rebuilding the resort with extraordinary dining experiences following the devastation of Hurricane Ian.“Chef Cook is a remarkable talent with a history of transforming dining experiences and pushing culinary boundaries,” says South Seas General Manager, Shawn Farrell. “His arrival marks an exciting new chapter for our beloved South Seas, and we are thrilled to see the elevated culinary offerings and unique flavors Chef Cook will introduce.”With oversight on the current food truck dining options of Island Tacos and Shell City Burgers, the next restaurant openings at South Seas include Scoops & Slices, Harborside, Redfish Grill and Beach House.• Redfish Grill: Delicious cuisine such as grilled mahi tacos, seared grouper sandwich, steamed mussels and more.• Scoops & Slices: A beloved family favorite featuring sought-after pizza, ice cream and sweet treats.• Harborside: An Italian steakhouse-inspired cuisine with spectacular views of the Yacht Harbour Marina.• Beach House: A casual dining concept with water views and Gulf-inspired cuisine.“I am honored to join the exceptional team at South Seas and eager to embark on this exciting journey,” said Chef Cook. “My vision is to create memorable dining moments that resonate with our guests with each of these new and beautiful restaurants.”Only 45 minutes, yet a world away, Captiva Island is connected to Florida’s mainland via Sanibel Causeway and a small bridge over Blind Pass, joining it to Sanibel Island. Tucked away at the northern end of the five-mile long, one-half-mile wide Captiva Island, South Seas is between Pine Island Sound and the Gulf of Mexico, ensconced by two-and-a-half miles of powder-white beaches lapped by turquoise tides.For more information, visit SouthSeas.com or call (800) 237-6000. To follow along on social media, visit Facebook at @SouthSeasResort, or Instagram at @SouthSeasResort.# # #About South SeasPresenting classic island charm, the 330-acre South Seas is nestled among mangroves with more than half of the resort a dedicated wildlife preserve and estuary. World-renowned fishing, boating, and yachting, and discovering storied barrier islands are among the unforgettable experiences of a South Seas guest. The resort has been a cherished destination for more than 75 years. A new chapter begins, one that has been inspired by the many past generations of guests, and thoughtfully recast for the future. South Seas has embarked on a phased reopening, an important milestone in efforts towards recovery and rebuilding from the devastation of Hurricane Ian, dedicated to delivering a resilient, world-class resort.

