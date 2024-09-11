Connecting 9/11 Attack Survivors With Federal Benefits

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced the launch of a new campaign to identify and encourage individuals who may have been impacted by the devastation of the 9/11 terrorist attacks in Lower Manhattan and Western Brooklyn to enroll in federal benefit programs, including the World Trade Center Health Program and the September 11th Victim Compensation Fund. The 9/11 Notice Act, signed into law by Governor Hochul in 2023, requires businesses located in the New York City disaster area to ensure that affected individuals are made aware of their rights to register for the two programs, which provide medical care and compensation for eligible individuals with WTC-related illnesses.

“While New York’s recovery from the horrific terrorist attacks on 9/11 has been remarkable, there are still thousands of New Yorkers, including office and finance professionals, retail and service workers, building and maintenance staff and hospitality and delivery people who are suffering from health conditions that resulted from the events of that devastating day,” Governor Hochul said. “These resources, available at no cost to businesses, will ensure that the victims of 9/11 are made aware of the substantial benefits available.”

The campaign includes a toolkit for businesses with instructions and information to share with current and former employees about the World Trade Center Health Program and September 11th Victim Compensation Fund. The toolkit, designed by Empire State Development, will also be distributed to businesses via relevant New York State agencies.

The World Trade Center Health Program and the September 11th Victim Compensation Fund have served as a lifeline for tens of thousands of residents, workers, first- responders, and students with medical care provided and more than $14.25 billion in compensation awarded since 2011. More information on both programs, including how to enroll or register, is available on the newly created website, ny.gov/september11.

Empire State Development President CEO and Commissioner Hope Knight said, “There are thousands of hard working New Yorkers who are still reliving events of 9/11 due to health issues that are a result of that terrible day. This awareness campaign is a concerted effort to ensure that survivors have access to the resources and assistance they need to receive the benefits they deserve.”

State Senator Brian Kavanagh said, “I thank Governor Kathy Hochul and the Empire State Development agency for working with us to ensure that the 9/11 Notice Act is fully implemented. The toolkit and other materials will enable businesses to meet their obligations to notify present and former employees who worked in the area of the 9/11 attacks of their potential eligibility for the September 11th Victim Compensation Fund and the World Trade Center Health Fund. There are many workers, including first responders, retail employees, cleanup workers, office workers, and others who may be experiencing WTC-related illnesses and may be eligible for financial and healthcare benefits, but may not realize that they are. I would also like to acknowledge the great work and partnership of Assemblymember Nader Sayegh and the 9/11 families, Lower Manhattan residents and community leaders, attorneys, and labor organizations who advocated for enactment and implementation of this important program.”

September 11th Victim Compensation Fund Special Master Allison Turkel said, “The September 11th Victim Compensation Fund (VCF) is proud to support New York State and Governor Hochul in launching this outreach effort. Far too many individuals and families continue to suffer from the long-term health effects from the 9/11 terrorist attacks. It is imperative that local, state, and federal government works together creatively to spread awareness of this critical assistance. Our team has worked closely with Empire State Development throughout the toolkit design process, and we are confident that these materials will serve as an important resource in our shared efforts to reach potential claimants.”

Administrator of the World Trade Center Health Program John Howard, M.D. said, “I would like to thank Governor Hochul and her team at Empire State Development for their partnership on the development of this vital outreach toolkit designed to raise awareness about the World Trade Center Health Program and September 11th Victim Compensation Fund among those who may be eligible for these vital programs. The World Trade Center Health Program currently serves over 135,000 members, with over 84,000 members diagnosed with one or more certified WTC-related physical and mental health conditions. However, our work does not end here. We remain dedicated to supporting our existing members and are eager to reach more survivors and responders deserving of care.”

Citizens for the Extension of the James Zadroga Act Executive Director Benjamin Chevat said, “Governor Hochul’s staff at the Empire State Development Corporation, working with both the World Trade Center Health Program and the September 11th Victim Compensation Fund have developed excellent materials to implement the 9/11 Notice Act. These materials, and the planned effort to disseminate them that the Governor is unveiling today should go a long way towards reaching the 9/11 responders and survivors, especially the residents, area workers and those who were students in local schools on 9/11 and in the aftermath of the attack.”

In addition to the Governor's actions today to support and honor 9/11 victims, New York State is providing $500,000 to support the 9/11 Museum, which tells the story of 9/11 through media, narratives and a collection of monumental and authentic artifacts. The funds will help the Museum cover operating expenses.

National 9/11 Memorial & Museum President and CEO Elizabeth L. Hillman said, “We are grateful to Governor Hochul for this critical funding that directly supports the operation of the 9/11 Memorial & Museum. As a non-profit organization, we rely on public partners like the State of New York, together with the generosity of our visitors and donors, to ensure this sacred site of remembrance, reflection, and learning endures for future generations.”

In addition, 15 New York State landmarks will be illuminated blue to observe 9/11, and flags are being flown at half-staff on state government buildings in remembrance of those who lost their lives due to the terrorist attacks. The landmarks to be illuminated include: