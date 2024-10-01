SHIFTit Health Hosts Webinar on Transforming Healthcare Staffing, Offering Free Access and Early Investor Opportunities

SHIFTit Health Delivers Freedom in Staffing

Join SHIFTit Health’s 10/9 webinar to save time, cut staffing costs, and unlock free platform access—plus exclusive investor opportunities on WeFunder!

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SHIFTit Health, a leading innovator in healthcare staffing solutions, is set to host an exclusive webinar on October 9, 2024, at 1 PM PST. The free one-hour event will provide healthcare professionals and facilities with insights into how the SHIFTit Health platform streamlines staffing, reduces costs, and offers unparalleled flexibility. Attendees will also get early access to a special WeFunder fundraising campaign, with investment opportunities starting at just $250.

"Healthcare staffing has become increasingly complex and inefficient, especially as professionals seek more flexible options and facilities face critical shortages," said Dr. Zainab Naqvi, COO of SHIFTit Health. "SHIFTit Health was created to address these challenges head-on, providing both professionals and facilities with a real-time solution that saves time and offers cost savings. Our webinar is an opportunity to showcase how we transform healthcare staffing from the ground up."

The webinar will demonstrate the platform’s core features, including its real-time shift matching system, clinical rotations management, and communication-enhancing tools for professionals and facilities. SHIFTit Health aims to help healthcare organizations save over 20 hours per week on staffing logistics, freeing up time for higher priorities and reducing the stress associated with last-minute scheduling.

Exclusive Announcements and Investor Opportunities

A key highlight of the webinar will be SHIFTit Health’s WeFunder campaign launch, which offers early investors the chance to support the company’s mission at the ground level. Investments can be made starting from $250, making it an accessible opportunity for individuals looking to be part of the solution in healthcare staffing.

“We’re excited to open our platform to early investors who believe in our vision for a more efficient healthcare staffing system,” said Souheil Jawad, co-founder of SHIFTit Health. “By attending the webinar, investors will get a unique behind-the-scenes look at our platform and an opportunity to be part of the future of healthcare staffing.”

In addition to the investment opportunities, SHIFTit Health will offer free, no-fee access to its platform for the first 10 shifts posted by healthcare facilities that attend the webinar. This limited-time offer is designed to help facilities experience the full benefits of the platform without any upfront cost.

Time-Saving Solutions for Professionals and Facilities

SHIFTit Health is a cutting-edge platform that connects healthcare professionals and facilities in real-time. For professionals, the platform allows them to select shifts that fit their schedules, offering more flexibility and control. On the other hand, facilities can quickly post and fill open shifts, reducing time spent on administrative tasks and allowing them to focus on delivering quality care.

"Our platform is designed to be simple and intuitive for healthcare professionals and administrators," said Rick Duggan, CTO of SHIFTit Health. "Whether you're managing shifts, posting new openings, or looking for clinical rotations, we’ve streamlined every step to make staffing more efficient and less stressful."

The webinar will also feature live demonstrations of SHIFTit Health’s mobile app, which allows professionals to find shifts and accept them directly from their phones. Additionally, the platform’s clinical rotations management tools provide facilities with a seamless solution for organizing and overseeing student or staff rotations, saving even more time for administrators.

Perks of Attending

Attendees of the webinar will not only gain exclusive insights into the SHIFTit Health platform but also have the chance to win one of several $25 gift cards. Moreover, participants will be the first to hear about special features the platform is launching, including private event invites, clinical note submission integration, and dental staffing capabilities.

"We want attendees to leave the webinar feeling empowered, knowing that SHIFTit Health can solve their staffing challenges and help them reclaim time," said Lauralie Levy, Chief Marketing Officer of SHIFTit Health. "We’re offering exclusive perks, including free platform access and the chance to win a gift card, so there’s no reason to miss out."

With attendance limited to the first 250 registrants, the SHIFTit Health team encourages early sign-ups to secure a spot. The webinar promises to be an informative and engaging session, offering both practical solutions and exciting opportunities for attendees.

How to Register

To register for the webinar, visit https://bit.ly/SHIFTitWebinarPR

Spots are limited, so early registration is recommended.

