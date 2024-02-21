SHIFTit Health to Showcase Revolutionary Healthcare Staffing Solutions at MoneyShow 2024

SHIFTit Health's C-Suite at MoneyShow Las Vegas 2024 SHIFTit Health Logo

Explore SHIFTit Health's AI staffing solutions at Las Vegas Money Show 2024: A game-changer for healthcare investments & operational efficiency.

LAS VEGAS, NV, USA, February 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SHIFTit Health, an innovator in healthcare marketplace applications, is excited to announce its participation in the prestigious MoneyShow 2024, taking place at the Paris Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas, February 21-23, 2024.

This event marks a significant milestone for SHIFTit Health as it introduces its revolutionary, AI-powered healthcare staffing platform to a broader audience of investors and industry professionals. Attendees are invited to visit SHIFTit Health at booth #104 to explore investment opportunities and to learn more about how SHIFTit Health is transforming the healthcare staffing industry.

Launched earlier this month, SHIFTit Health’s platform is designed to streamline and simplify how healthcare facilities, including hospitals and home health agencies, connect with medical professionals to fill open shifts efficiently. Leveraging advanced AI technology, the SHIFTit platform offers a direct-to-professional approach that significantly reduces staffing fees and operational inefficiencies commonly associated with traditional staffing models.

"Participating in MoneyShow 2024 enables SHIFTit Health to demonstrate the transformative potential of AI in healthcare staffing, underscoring the significant investment opportunities within our expanding enterprise," stated Dr. Zainab Naqvi, Co-founder and Chief Operating Officer of SHIFTit Health. "We're paving the way for investors to engage with us on our journey to revolutionize healthcare staffing with technology, addressing critical needs in an industry ripe for tech-driven solutions."

SHIFTit Health's presence at MoneyShow/TradersEXPO 2024 also underscores its commitment to innovation and excellence in the healthcare sector. SHIFTit Health enables healthcare facilities to experience the benefits of its AI-driven matchmaking technology and streamlined staffing processes, including cost savings, simplified scheduling, and enhanced cash flow.

"We are not just offering a platform; we are providing a comprehensive solution that empowers facilities and medical professionals alike," added Souheil Jawad, Chief Executive Officer at SHIFTit Health. "Our participation in MoneyShow 2024 is a testament to our dedication to excellence and our belief in the transformative power of our technology."

About SHIFTit Health

SHIFTit Health is at the forefront of staffing innovation, integrating AI-powered matchmaking with a user-friendly digital platform to connect healthcare facilities directly with medical professionals. By transforming the way shifts are filled and services are rendered, SHIFTit Health is eliminating staffing inefficiencies and ushering in a new era of healthcare staffing solutions. For more information, please visit SHIFTitHealth.com.

About MoneyShow

MoneyShow’s mission is to help individuals “Invest Smarter, Trade Wiser.” Each year, the privately held financial media company hosts a series of in-person conferences and virtual expos that attract more than 75,000 investors, traders, and financial advisors. They gather with top market experts from a wide range of disciplines in the U.S., Canada, and online, seeking financial education and empowerment. MoneyShow is headquartered in Sarasota, FL.



Visit SHIFTit Health at MoneyShow 2024