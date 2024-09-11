MPD Searching for Southeast Stabbing Suspect

The Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the community’s assistance in locating a suspect in a stabbing that occurred in Southeast.

On Thursday, September 5, 2024, at approximately 4:41 p.m., officers were flagged down by DC Fire and EMS personnel in the 1500 block of Marion Barry, Avenue, Southeast, in reference to a stabbing victim receiving treatment. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect was captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify this suspect or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 24137135