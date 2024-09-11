Montenegro appoints its members to the OSCE Court of Conciliation and Arbitration

The government of Montenegro has appointed its conciliator and arbitrator to the OSCE Court of Conciliation and Arbitration (CCA) for a new mandate of six years, in accordance with articles 3 and 4 of the Convention on Conciliation and Arbitration within the OSCE.

Ivana Šikmanović, Acting General Director for International Legal Affairs at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Montenegro was appointed as arbitrator. The appointed conciliator is Nikola Ražnatović, Director of the Section for Restrictive Measures and Public International Law at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Montenegro.

Members of the Court can be nominated by the parties to a dispute to sit in a conciliation commission or arbitral tribunal respectively. They are also entitled to take part in the election procedure for President of the Court and members of the Bureau, both as potential candidates as well as to cast their vote.

The CCA within the OSCE offers conciliation and arbitration procedures to States parties and, upon agreement to participating States, to settle their disputes by peaceful means. Currently, 34 States are party to the Convention on Conciliation and Arbitration within the OSCE. The CCA acts as an independent body and is headquartered in Geneva.