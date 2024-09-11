NSA Bahrain CPO Selectees Host 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony

MANAMA, Bahrain— Chief petty officer selectees from multiple commands on board the installation hosted a 9/11 remembrance ceremony at Naval Support Activity (NSA) Bahrain, Sept. 11.

The event opened with the parading of colors, national anthem, and invocation, and continued with the reading of first responder testimonials, a ceremonial flag passing, and a recount of the timeline of events that took place on Sept. 11, 2001.

Rear Adm. Matt Kawas, deputy commander, U.S. Naval Forces Central Command, spoke about how the 9/11 attacks changed the U.S. Navy and the American way of life forever.

“Thank you, first and foremost for being here today and remembering,” said Kawas. “Remembering it’s been 23 years since that fateful day. 23 years since four commercial airlines crashed into the Twin Towers in New York, in a field in Pennsylvania, and into the Pentagon, changing the trajectory of our nation. 23 years since naval ships executing one set of missions were suddenly redirected,” said Kawas. “The world felt like it was moving 100 miles a minute in those first few uncertain weeks, but we are a resilient Naval force. We grew. We adapted. We persevered.”

Kawas thanked NSA Bahrain personnel and partner nations for their commitment to maritime security, regional stability, and the continued strengthening of interoperability and cooperation.

“Exercising vigilance, performing deterrence, and establishing enduring partnerships: these are what prevent another 9/11 from happening,” said Kawas. “Our work here honors those lives lost, both on 9/11 and the 23 years since. You all make a difference, and we continue to make a difference every day right here in 5th Fleet because we have been looking forward, remain looking forward, remain engaged, and most importantly, remain ready.”

Capt. Zachariah Aperauch, commanding officer, NSA Bahrain, explained the strategic significance of the installation in 2001, and how base personnel rose to the occasion to support increased operations in the region.

“This base transformed to the center of gravity in the war on terror; CENTCOM’s [Central Command] main operation base in the AOR [area of responsibility]. They didn’t have everything we have now, but what they had was something far more important; the unbreakable spirit to serve; to protect; to fight back, and to honor their duty,” said Aperauch. “Here, at one of the most strategically vital installations on the planet, we are called to stand the watch in times of uncertainty. Tensions are high, the stakes are great, and, just like on that day before, today may feel like any other day, but we know that tomorrow can change everything.”

Aperauch reflected on the heart and grit of first responders and military personnel in the aftermath of the 9/11 attacks, and how we should strive to emulate their courage and determination.

“This day isn’t just about remembering what we lost; it’s about remembering what we found,” said Aperauch. “Our sense of duty, our commitment to each other, our unwavering resolve to never forget. So today, let’s recommit ourselves to that same spirit of service and sacrifice. Let us honor the memory of those we lost by ensuring we are always prepared to defend what is right and just. And let us never forget the price of our freedom.”

