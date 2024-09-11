Secretary Naig Announces Availability of Grants for Urban Water Quality Projects

Cost-share grants leverage significant local public and private investment to improve water quality

DES MOINES, Iowa (Sept. 11, 2024) – Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig announced today that the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship is accepting pre-applications for cost-share grants to support urban conservation projects.

“Urban conservation cost-share grants are available to Iowa communities of all sizes for locally driven projects that improve water quality. Over the past decade, the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship has supported over 120 urban water quality projects in collaboration with local partners, helping to accelerate our statewide water quality progress," said Secretary Naig. “Whether a community is looking to start a new project or expand an existing initiative, these grants can help communities build momentum behind their water quality goals.”

Examples of eligible urban conservation projects include, but are not limited to, bioretention cells, bioswales, native landscaping, permeable pavement, rain gardens, tree trenches, and wetlands. These practices capture and treat rainwater to help reduce sediment entering local waterways.

The proposed urban water quality improvement projects should be spearheaded and implemented by local leaders, organizations, and volunteers. Successful pre-applications should leverage existing partnerships with local stakeholders who can help contribute financial and technical resources to ensure their success. Cities, counties, county conservation boards, Soil and Water Conservation Districts (SWCDs), other units of government, not-for-profit non-governmental organizations (NGOs), public water supply utilities or watershed management organizations are eligible to submit pre-applications. Projects should include a strong education and outreach component that helps raise awareness among homeowners, municipalities, businesses, and other communities to encourage the adoption of urban water quality practices.

Since Fiscal Year 2015, the state has awarded over $14.6 million in cost-share funding to support 126 urban water quality projects. The state’s funding has spurred an additional $48.5 million in project contributions from private partners and landowners. Examples of previously funded conservation projects, including those funded in 2024, 2023, and 2022, are available on the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship’s website.

Pre-applications must be submitted by 4:30 p.m. on Friday, November 22, 2024. Pre-application guidance can be found on the Department's website or by contacting the Division of Soil Conservation and Water Quality at 515-281-5851. Stakeholders will be notified by December 20, 2024, if they are invited to submit a full application. Full applications are due on February 14, 2025, and selected projects will be announced in the spring of 2025.

