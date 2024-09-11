Submit Release
Berlin Barracks / Second Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

CASE#: 24A3006013

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Robert Lemnah                           

STATION: Berlin                   

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

 

DATE/TIME: 9/10/24 at 1548 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: John Fowler Road. Marshfield, VT

VIOLATION: Aggravated Domestic Assault

 

ACCUSED: Nicole Stratton                                             

AGE: 37

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Marshfield, VT

 

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 9/10/24 at 1548 hours, the Vermont State Police was called to respond to a possible domestic disturbance at a residence on John Fowler Road in Marshfield. After Troopers arrived on scene and conducted the investigation it was determined Nicole Stratton had assaulted a household member. Stratton was taken into custody and transported to the Berlin Barracks for processing. She was cited to appear in Washington County Superior Court on 9/11/24 at 1230PM.

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 9/11/24 at 1230PM          

COURT: Washington County Superior Court

LODGED - LOCATION:     

BAIL:

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

