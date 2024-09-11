Berlin Barracks / Second Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 24A3006013
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Robert Lemnah
STATION: Berlin
CONTACT#: 802-229-9191
DATE/TIME: 9/10/24 at 1548 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: John Fowler Road. Marshfield, VT
VIOLATION: Aggravated Domestic Assault
ACCUSED: Nicole Stratton
AGE: 37
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Marshfield, VT
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of
sexual assault or domestic violence.)
AGE:
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 9/10/24 at 1548 hours, the Vermont State Police was called to respond to a possible domestic disturbance at a residence on John Fowler Road in Marshfield. After Troopers arrived on scene and conducted the investigation it was determined Nicole Stratton had assaulted a household member. Stratton was taken into custody and transported to the Berlin Barracks for processing. She was cited to appear in Washington County Superior Court on 9/11/24 at 1230PM.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 9/11/24 at 1230PM
COURT: Washington County Superior Court
LODGED - LOCATION:
BAIL:
MUG SHOT: INCLUDE IMAGE or INDICATE NOT AVAILABLE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
